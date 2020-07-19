NAMED: Updated list of Dalby drug dealers

NAME AND SHAME: Here is an updated list of Dalby drug dealers.

THE Dalby Magistrates Court has had some extreme cases of drug supplying pass through its doors this year.

From mums just breaking into the market, to well-established dealers taken down by police, here is a full, updated list of Dalby drug dealers.

Young drug-addicted Dalby mum avoids jail for dealing ice

A 20-YEAR-old mother has told a Dalby court she turned to dealing meth to support her own drug habits.

Maddison Kay Egan appeared before Dalby District Court to face the charges where her “concerning” criminal history was brought to light.

FULL STORY HERE

Jail cook’s work won credit from the judge

DALE Bradley Hite had burned through his second, third and fourth chances before he faced the Toowoomba Supreme Court yesterday, leaving the judge with few options other than jail.

The court heard the 29-year-old Jandowae man had an “entrenched” methamphetamine addiction when he started selling the drug.

FULL STORY HERE

Dalby father avoids jail after selling drugs

A DALBY father sat with his feet up in the dock Thursday morning at Dalby District court as crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer recalled a three day drug spree in November, last year.

Khan Mihaka sat relaxed, dressed in a black shirt and board shorts as he pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

FULL STORY HERE