Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NAME AND SHAME: Here is an updated list of Dalby drug dealers.
NAME AND SHAME: Here is an updated list of Dalby drug dealers.
Crime

NAMED: Updated list of Dalby drug dealers

Meg Gannon
19th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Dalby Magistrates Court has had some extreme cases of drug supplying pass through its doors this year.

From mums just breaking into the market, to well-established dealers taken down by police, here is a full, updated list of Dalby drug dealers.

Young drug-addicted Dalby mum avoids jail for dealing ice

A 20-YEAR-old mother has told a Dalby court she turned to dealing meth to support her own drug habits.

Maddison Kay Egan appeared before Dalby District Court to face the charges where her “concerning” criminal history was brought to light.

FULL STORY HERE

Jail cook’s work won credit from the judge

DALE Bradley Hite had burned through his second, third and fourth chances before he faced the Toowoomba Supreme Court yesterday, leaving the judge with few options other than jail.

The court heard the 29-year-old Jandowae man had an “entrenched” methamphetamine addiction when he started selling the drug.

FULL STORY HERE

Dalby father avoids jail after selling drugs

A DALBY father sat with his feet up in the dock Thursday morning at Dalby District court as crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer recalled a three day drug spree in November, last year.

Khan Mihaka sat relaxed, dressed in a black shirt and board shorts as he pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

FULL STORY HERE

dalby court and crime dalby drug dealers dalby magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southwest organisations get share of $5m funding

        premium_icon Southwest organisations get share of $5m funding

        News FULL LIST: Here’s the southwest organisations that will share in $5 million of drought support funding.

        Father of slain toddler was interrogated in jail

        premium_icon Father of slain toddler was interrogated in jail

        News KAYDENCE Mills’ father said his life was made a “living hell” while in jail, not...

        Chinchilla man on P’s loses licence for drink driving

        premium_icon Chinchilla man on P’s loses licence for drink driving

        News “Anyone with a brain in their head would realise that eight beers and two scotch...

        CLARIFIED: What are the rules around reverse parking

        premium_icon CLARIFIED: What are the rules around reverse parking

        News ROMA, Miles and other communities have reverse parking on their main streets. Do...