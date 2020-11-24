NAMED: Top Western Downs artists awarded for ’rising above’

OUTSTANDING artists in the Western Downs have been crowned as part of the 2020 Regional Artists’ Exhibition, celebrating creativity across various platforms.

The annual competition centred around the theme ‘Phoenix’ inspired artists to create pieces that explore the idea of rebirth and rising above challenges.

Western Downs Regional Council councillor Kaye Maguire said this year’s entrants went above and beyond by embracing the theme and delivered high standards of work.

“Each year we are blown away by the incredible talent we have here in the region, and this year has been no exception with an array of artworks submitted that really took the theme to a new level,” she said.

“The Exhibition Curator Dr Margaret Power was deeply impressed with the standard of entries, and it's great to announce winners across five categories including 3D, painting, photography, works on paper, and young artist.

“The annual Regional Artists‘ Exhibition is a brilliant event that really celebrates our active, vibrant communities and I congratulate Gallery 107 @ Dalby for delivering a fantastic launch event and hosting this year’s Exhibition.”

2020 Regional Artists' Exhibition Winners

· 3D – Guy Breay: Beyond the black stump

· Painting: Carol McCormack, Regeneration

· Photography: Kristen Flynn, Daisy flesh

· Works on paper: Kristen Flynn, The gardener

· Young Artist: Alicia Streten, Eos

Cindy Grimes, Guy Breay, Helen Dennis, Karen Gaskell, Patricia Hinz, and Rosanne Steele also received Highly Commended for their artworks.

The exhibition runs until December 12.