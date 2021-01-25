NAMED: Thieves, fraudsters who have faced Dalby court

IN COURT: These are some of the thieves and fraudsters that have faced Dalby Magistrates Court. Picture: Facebook

From a woman who stole a man’s identity to feed her drug habit, to a drug driving dad stealing from a supermarket, here are some of the thieves and fraudsters who have passed through Dalby Magistrates Court in the past 12 months.

CONVICTED



Drug driving dad nicks groceries from Dalby supermarket

Ethan Patrick Shipman faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 on four charges. Picture: Facebook

A drug driving Kaimkillenbun father-of-four has been told by a magistrate to stop biting the hand that feeds him, after he stole groceries from a Dalby supermarket.

Ethan Patrick Shipman faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15, charged with possessing drug utensils, possessing property suspected of being used in the commission of a drug offence, drug driving, and stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior constable Tahana told the court of Shipman’s stealing offence at a Dalby supermarket about 3.05pm on November 22, when he was seen walking out of the supermarket with a trolley of groceries without paying.

Shipman pleaded guilty and was given 12 months probation for all four offences.

He was then disqualified from driving for six months.

Convictions were recorded.

Meth addicted mum steals man’s identity in crime spree

Hayley Jane Lovell, 25, faced Dalby Magistrates Court by video link on September 24 charged with dozens of offences. Picture: Facebook

A YOUNG Chinchilla mother spent her 25th birthday in jail after she stole a man's identity to commit fraud while on a drug-fuelled crime spree across the Western Downs.

Hayley Jane Lovell appeared in Dalby Magistrates Court on 69 criminal charges, including a number of drug offences, public nuisance, trespassing, stealing, driving while suspended, and more.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court about the “most serious charge”, where Lovell had stolen a man’s driver’s licence and applied for a bank card, which led to several fraud and stealing offences.

Lovell pleaded guilty to all charges, with Magistrate Mossop giving three separate punishments for the bulk of offences.

For consuming liquor in a public place, contravening a direction of a police officer, failing to appear on December 18, failing to appear on March 4, possession of a prescription health drug, and driving while suspended, Lovell was convicted and not further punished.

She was then disqualified from driving for one month.

For the remaining offences Lovell was sentenced to three months imprisonment, followed by 15 months of probation, with her 63 days in custody acknowledged as time served.

Convictions were recorded.

Mum faces court over dodgy Facebook marketplace deal

Monica Josephine Garvey faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15. Picture: Facebook

A CECIL Plains fraudster has faced court for her part in a dodgy Facebook marketplace deal for a pair of $45 jeans.

Monica Josephine Garvey, 39, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on one charge of fraud on May 29.

The court heard the victim viewed the jeans on the social media marketplace site, which had been posted by Garvey.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the victim messaged Garvey for the jeans, upon which she replied with two thumbs up emojis.

She told the court the victim did not receive her parcel for two weeks after she transferred $45, plus postage, to Garvey, and asked for a parcel tracking number, to which Garvey didn’t reply.

Police spoke with the victim on August 7 to confirm the refund or package hadn’t been received, before Garvey attended the Cecil Plains police station.

Garvey pleaded guilty and was given 75 hours community service.

She was then ordered to pay $55 restitution.

A conviction was recorded.

Woman flees town on hotel fraud charges

A MIDDLE-aged single mum‘s troubled few weeks of crime in Roma, Stanthorpe and Kingaroy has been heard in Dalby Magistrates Court.

Sonia May Thompson, 47, faced court on charges of fraud, contravening police, and driving an unregistered and uninsured car while unlicensed as a repeat offender.

The court heard the defendant had arrived at the School of Arts Hotel in Roma on January 4, and paid $50 for a night, indicating she would be staying longer.

“She stayed a further three nights from Sunday January 5 to Tuesday January 7, then on January 8, the manager located dogs in the room,” senior constable Tahana said.

“Subsequently the defendant was evicted and asked to pay the remaining $150 owed for the three nights stay.”

The court heard Thompson then became angry, and packed up her belongings and left without making payment.

Thompson pleaded guilty to all charges and was fined $300 for fraud, and ordered to pay $150 compensation.

For the driving offences she was fined $400 and disqualified from driving 1 month for the unlicensed charge, and then fined $533 for driving uninsured.

For contravening police she was fined $100.

Convictions were recorded.

