Police will allege Darcy James Collins set a pack of hunting dogs on QPS officers.
NAMED: The man alleged to have set his hunting dogs on cops

Michael Nolan
24th Jul 2020 4:30 PM
THE man who is alleged to have set a pack of hunting dogs on police, Darcy James Collins, will be held behind bars.

The 50-year-old Weranga man appeared in the Dalby Magistrates Court yesterday to face three counts of serious assault of a police officer.

His lawyer did not apply for bail and he will be held in custody until his next appearance in the court, on July 27.

Police allege officers went to Collins' home early Thursday morning to investigate a neighbourhood disturbance.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Collins became aggressive and unleashed his equally aggressive hunting dogs.

Police allege the dogs mauled one of the officers on the bum and would not let go until a second officer shot and killed it.

Initially, Collins complained of a medical episode and was briefly hospitalised before police locked him in the Dalby watch house.

The spokesman said senior police management would review the officer's use of deadly force on the dog.

