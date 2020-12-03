Menu
FULL LIST: Locals who faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on December 3, 2020.
News

NAMED: The 38 locals who faced Chinchilla court today

Peta McEachern
3rd Dec 2020 5:06 PM
AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of everyone who appeared on Thursday, December 3, 2020:

 

Barber, Christopher Lee William

Barber, Garry Raymond Brodie

Benson, Reece Edward

Bound, Chloe Julie

Cauchi, Luke Daniel

Chadwick, Lora Beth

Crawford, Donald Thomas William

Davis, Tammy Louise

Deleiuen, Benny Lee

Delphin, Stephen Kevin

Garland, Noela Anne

Hooper, Kayce Lyn

Humphries, Dale Marcus

Jenkin, Andrew William

Karanikolas, Christina Angeliki Mere

Kumar, Jatinder

Madgwick, Lawrence Raymond

Massey, Christopher Ian

Mcmaster, Ranald Thomas Gunn

Morgan, Laird Young

Murdoch, Robyn Silvia Jane

Mutch, Ashley Grant

Mutch, Korie Peter-Robert

Nash, Derek Andrew

Nash, Kerrie Lee-Ann

Purves, Benjamin James

Roberts, Nikita Ann

Robins, Janice Lee

Schwerin, Stanley Franz

Scrimshaw, Victoria

Smith, James Richard

Taylor, Krystal-Leigh Hilda Maree

Thomson, Gary Michael James

Tierney, Christopher Peter Frank

Tydd, Keiron Ian Leslie

Warwick, Stacie-Anne

Yates, Aaron Wayne

