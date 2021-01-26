NAMED, SHAMED: Dalby Woman faces court for animal neglect

SENTENCED: Tina Broom faced Dalby Magistrates Court for failing to provide treatment for an injury for her dog Slider. Picture: RSPCA

A woman who renamed her dog Slider after it lost the use of its hind legs when it was hit by a quad bike instead of taking it to a vet was lectured by a magistrate about pet ownership and duty of care.

Tina Broom represented herself in Dalby Magistrates Court this month charged with failing to provide treatment to her dog Slider in mid-2019.

Slider’s injuries when he was taken to the vet. Picture: RSPCA

Court documents indicate Slider was seriously injured by a quad bike and was left untreated for approximately 10 weeks, which resulted in paralysis in both of his hind legs.

Broom contended that the lesions on Slider’s hind limbs were present for weeks and weeks, and stated that they were not present when Slider left her care.

The Magistrate stated that the matter would need to be listed for a contested facts hearing and a brief would need to be prepared because he could not accept her plea on that basis.

RSPCA prosecutors stated they would strike out those particulars so the matter could be resolved, and submitted that the defendant failed to take Slider to the vet after he was hit by a quad bike case, and the lesions were a secondary injury as a result of the paralysis.

Broom told the court that just because she did not take Slider to the vet does not mean she did not love him, and that she has had animals her entire life.

Slider has a new lease on life after he was treated for his injuries. Picture: RSPCA

The Magistrate noted monetary constraints was Broom’s reason for why she didn’t take him to the vet, but said people who own animals have a responsibility to look after them.

Broom pleaded guilty to failing to provide appropriate treatment for an injury resulting in paralysis of both hind limbs, noting that it did not include the failure to treat the lesions.

Slider with a member of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

She was ordered to pay a $2000 fine, and the total costs of the case totally $2949.15.

Broom was then ordered to serve two years probation, to be stayed for two weeks until February 9, with an inspector to attend and approve animals.

Slider enjoy some leisure time at the beach. Picture: RSPCA

A conviction wasn’t recorded.

The Magistrate took into account Broom’s financial capacity, vet and boarding fees, and legal costs imposed, noting the penalty was a lot less than what the prosecution was seeking.