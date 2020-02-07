NAMED: List of Dalby drug dealers

FROM a woman whose father was her best customer to a mum reintroduced to drugs at a school, our town has had no shortage of men and women who have been charged with supplying dangerous drugs to people in our community.

Here are some of Dalby's drug suppliers who have been through court in the last 12 months.

Judge 'horrified' by mum's drug slide on school grounds

A JUDGE was left "horrified" after being told a drug-addicted mother was reintroduced to meth by another mother on school grounds.

Madison Amber Harding's 26-year history with drugs caught up with her at the end of last year.

No jail for repeat drug supplier

WITH his young son and partner sitting at the back of the courtroom, Guy Anthony Turnbull burst into tears as he was given a two and a half year prison sentence.

Turnbull appeared in Dalby District Court, where he pleaded guilty to 16 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, including methylamphetamines and marijuana.

Father of three jailed for drug supplies

TREVOR John Cooper was first introduced to methylamphetamine use when he was incarcerated at just 24.

It was this introduction that would lead him to be imprisoned for supplying the drug he began using while already locked up.

Father endangers child with drug abuse

JUDGE Dennis Lynch has reprimanded father of one Scott Hudson for putting his son in "peril" because of the drug charges heard before Dalby District Court.

Hudson, 34, pleaded guilty to nine counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count of possessing anything used in connection with the supply of dangerous drugs.

Community meth supplier jailed

HANDING a cigarette to his lawyer as he left the Dalby courthouse, Mike Anthony Lengua, 28, was taken into custody by officers for peddling harmful drugs throughout the community.

The father of four shed tears as Judge Dennis Lynch sentenced him to 18 months' imprisonment, to be released on parole after six months.

COURT: Drug dealer's dad was her biggest customer

INTRODUCED to mind altering drugs at the tender age of 11, a now-25-year-old Shannon Hopkins found herself facing potential time behind bars for supplying drugs to more than a dozen people in the community.

With her partner sitting behind her in the courtroom, Hopkins couldn't hold back her tears when she appeared on four drug charges in Dalby District Court on Monday.

