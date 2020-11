NAMED: Full list of Chinchilla State High 2020 award recipients

PHOTO GALLERY: Every photo taken at the Chinchilla State High School awards presentation on Wednesday, November 18. Pic: Peta McEachern

CHINCHILLA State High School celebrated students’ resilience, hard work, and dedication, during one of the most difficult schooling years at the annual Awards Presentation on Wednesday, November 18.

Check out the epic 230+ photo gallery below:

Here’s the full list of the Chinchilla State High School award recipients for 2020:

YEAR 7:

Lori Adam:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Nathan Andrews:

Cultural

Abigail Bannerman:

Service to School

Ebony-Leigh Bateman:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Riley Bender:

Academic Merit

Sport

Quincy Booker:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Sport

Rachelle Cann:

Academic Merit

Sport

Breana Cookson:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Chaeden Dela Cruz:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Blake Dolbe:l

Cultural

Sport

Ariel Ehlers:

Cultural

Bella Franz Academic:

Merit

Cultural

Boyd Girdler: Academic Merit

Nikita Grace: Academic Merit

Rylee Jones: Service to School

Sophie Keating:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Princess King:

Academic Excellence

Service to School

Toby Kirkwood: Academic Merit

Byron Knights: Sport

Riley Lankowski: Sport

Toby Lee Academic:

Merit

Service to School

Gemma Lenihan:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Lawson Llewellyn:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Harper Maullin:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Chelsea McGregor: Academic Merit

Luke Nothdurft: Academic Merit

Luca Paget: Cultural

Eve Radke: Academic Excellence

Tia Regusen: Academic Merit

Jacob Robins: Academic Merit

Zoren Rogers: Cultural

Jack Ruddiman: Sport

Claire Rummenie:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Aysha Scorgie: Academic Merit

Sophie Scutchings:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Sport

Lilly Shephard: Cultural

Emily Simms:

Academic Excellence

Service to School

Sport

Alexander Taylor: Academic Merit

Zara Taylor:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Alyssa Tisdell: Academic Excellence

Shaeleigh Waterford:

Cultural

Service to School

Ella Waters:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Sport

Cody Willett Academic Merit

Bailey Barber:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Katelyn Bellgrove: Service to School

Amity Burke: Sport

Devan Brown: Service to School

Courtney Colls:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Charlotte Cross:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Blake Cutter: Service to School

Summer Easterbrook: Academic Excellence

Tyrone Evans:

Cultural

Service to School

Samantha Fitzgerald:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Archie Hart:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Harrison Heath:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Tyran Henningsen: Sport

Alexandra Hobson:

Academic Excellence

Service to School

Alice Iverson:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Sport

Faith Keating: Academic Merit

Jorja Keating:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Kaylee Luckraft:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Daniel McNally:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Keira McNally: Academic Merit

Natasha Mount: Academic Merit

Annabelle Nelson:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Eliza Nitz:

Academic Merit

Service to School|

Shanae Northill:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Brooke Nothdurft: Service to School

Jonathan Pitt: Sport

Eva Reading:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Sport

Nathan Rollings:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Sport

Harry Simms: Academic Merit

Emily Swoboda:

Cultural

Service to School

Sport

Azaria Tivalu: Academic Merit

Samuel Widdon: Service to School

Koen Zerbst: Academic Merit

YEAR 9:

Sophie Bender:

Academic Excellence

Service to School

Sport

Charmayne Cann:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Sport

Ella Clarke:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Marnie Clarke: Academic Merit

Jorja Cookson:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Aiden Cox:

Service to School

Sport

Amy Easterbrook: Cultural

Kate Ellem:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Sport

Adam Francis: Sport

Jack Gailey: Academic Merit

Mia Graham:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Sophie Harland:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Bronwyn Hicks:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Lily Kennedy: Academic Merit

Amy Kirkwood:

Academic Merit

Sport

Myles Lenihan:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Amity Lithgow:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Skyla Llewellyn:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

National History Challenge Silver

Service to School

Courtney McGregor:

Academic Merit

Sport

Andee Moore:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Sport

Percaeus Nimo: Sport

Charlie Olm: Academic Merit

Lachlan Paerau: Sport

Angus Pascoe:

Academic Merit

Sport

Sonya Plant: Academic Merit

Jill Radke:

Academic Merit

Cultural

National History Challenge Silver

Samantha Reimers:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Renee Rider:

Cultural

Service to School

Karl Schoff: Service to School

Harley Scutchings:

Academic Excellence

Service to School

Sport

Tillee Smith:

Academic Merit

Sport

Charlotte Stevenson: Service to School

Holly Sturgess: Academic Merit

Josephine Trundle:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Kelsy Walker:

Academic Excellence

National History Challenge Silver

Service to School

Benjamin Waters:

Academic Merit

Sport

Samantha Wearing:

Academic Excellence

Service to School

Tori Wilce Academic: Merit

Brodie Wright:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Libby Zajacek:

Cultural

Service to School

YEAR 10:

Jemima Abraham:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Chevarna Andrews: Academic Merit

Michael Beck:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Sport

Sarah Condon: Academic Merit

Caitlin Cook: Academic Excellence

Matthew Dallmann:

Cultural

Service to School

Elisa De Miranda: Service to School

Seraphina Dickman:

Academic Excellence

Service to School

Sport

Marcus Fortier:

Cultural

Service to School

Zachariah Gerke:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Sterling Gleeson: Academic Merit

Joshua Griggs: Sport

Max Hart Academic:

Merit

Service to School

Chloe Honnery:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Briony Isles:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Logan Johns: Academic Merit

Camryn Jones: Academic Merit

Vicky Keel: Academic Merit

Thomas Lenihan:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Sport

Charlie Lloyd: Service to School

Keegan Luckraft:

Academic Excellence

Service to School

Sport

Blade Nelson:

Service to School

Sport

William Pascoe;

Cultural

Service to School

Cameron Rollings:

Academic Merit

Sport

Teagan Scott:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Brendan Smith: Service to School

Ella Smith: Academic Merit

Ashlee Sturgess:

Academic Excellence

Sport

Lily Taylor: Sport

Eva Von Pein: Academic Excellence

Blake Walker: Sport

Natasha Wearing:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Andrew Welke:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Sport

Cobi Zerbst:

Academic Excellence

Service to School

Sport

YEAR 11:

Bridie Benecke:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Marty Bourke: Sport

Lara Brownhall:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Chloe Cann: Academic Merit

Jaimee Clarke:

Academic Excellence

Service to School

Lucas Critch: Academic Merit

Eloa De Miranda: Academic Merit

Chloe Ellem:

Academic Excellence

Service to School

Sport

Tahlia Evans: Academic Merit

Kirran Fox: Academic Excellence

Claire Francis:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Toby Hartwig: Academic Excellence

Tiah Henningsen: Academic Merit

Gabrielle Hicks:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Georgia Hordern: Academic Merit

Baylee Horrocks:

Service to School

Lottie Keating Cultural

Robert Kidd: Academic Merit

Jade Kirkwood:

Academic Merit

Sport

Xavier Lindley: Academic Merit

Jemima Lithgow:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Heather McAuley: Academic Merit

Rachael Plant: Academic Merit

William Playsted: Sport

Thomas Roberts: Academic Merit

Lachlan Smith: Academic Merit

Piper Smith: Academic Merit

Mia Smyth: Academic Excellence

Hayley Underwood:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Bethany Valler: Academic Excellence

Jacinda Walters: Academic Merit

Victoria Wearing: Service to School

Tayla Widdon: Service to School

Jessica Willett: Academic Excellence

Shiralee Willett: Academic Merit

Kurt Williams: Academic Merit

YEAR 12:

Patterson Bannister: Sport

Isabel Brandon: Academic Excellence

Temeira Bulger: Academic Merit

Monique Cann:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Paige Chilcott:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Breanna Collins:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Sport

Rebecca Cook: Academic Merit

Johannes Dickman:

Academic Excellence

Service to School

Sport

Liam Donnelly: Academic Merit

Lauren Fendley:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Seth Gerke:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Alisha Griffiths:

Service to School

Daniel Griggs Academic Merit

Service to School

Sport

Isabella Grima:

Service to School

Brearna Hawkins:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Ashleigh Hobson: Service to School

Alex Jackson:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Sport

Matthew Jackson:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Sport

Christina Jacobsen: Service to School

Christina Jones:

Academic Merit

Sport

William McCullough:

Service to School

Sport

Sophie McNally:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Floreta Neliman: Academic Merit

Kate O’Sullivan: Academic Merit

Mason Paerau: Sport

David Reimers: Academic Merit

Alex Rider:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Service to School

Lachlan Ries:

Academic Merit

Service to School

Casey Ryan:

Cultural

Service to School

Bradon Scott: Sport

Harrison Smith: Academic Merit

Renae Smith: Service to School

Sheila Stober: Academic Merit

Yolanda Treasure:

Academic Merit

Sport

Stephanie Valler:

Academic Merit

Cultural

Kirrily Walker: Academic Merit

Jaimee Walsh:

Academic Excellence

Cultural

Service to School

Sport

Tomas Watson:

Service to School

Sport

Brooklen Williams: Academic Merit

Kati Wright: Academic Merit

SPECIAL AWARDS:

The Australian Olympic Change-Maker Award: Breanna Collins and Christina Jones

Junior Sportswoman Award: Emily Simms

Junior Sportsman Award: Adam Francis

Senior Sportswoman Award: Christina Jones

Senior Sportsman Award: Patterson Bannister and Tomas Watson

Arrow Energy Scholarship: Kobi Jakins

Arrow Energy Student Award: Temiera Bulger

School Captain Awards: Alisha Griffiths, Johannes Dickman, Jaimee Walsh, and Lachlan Ries

USQ Year 12 Academic Excellence Award: Alisha Griffiths

Lions Youth of the Year Award – Overall Winner: Lachlan Ries

Lions Public Speaking Award: Johannes Dickman

Youth Speaks Winner Public Speaking Award: Keegan Luckraft

Youth Speaks Runner – Up Public Speaking Award: Max Hart

Junior Instrumental Music Award: Mia Graham

Senior Instrumental Music Award: Gabrielle Hicks

Junior All Rounder Award: Amity Lithgow

Senior All Rounder Award: Jaimee Walsh

Queensland Certificate of Individual Achievement Award: Jack Honnery

Harry Barstow Memorial Awards for Citizenship: Andee Moore and Stephanie Valler

School-Based Trainee Award: Kate O’Sullivan

School-Based Apprentice Award: Matthew Winfield

Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Awards: Seraphina Dickman and Johannes Dickman

ADF Future Innovators Awards: Cameron Rollings and Lachlan Ries

WDRC Community Bursary: Ashleigh Hobson

Award For Year 7 Dux: Lori Adam

Award For Year 8 Dux: Harrison Heath

Award For Year 9 Dux: Skyla Llewellyn

Award For Year 10 Dux: Keegan Luckraft

Award For Year 11 Dux: Jemima Lithgow