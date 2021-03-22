Menu
Chaotic scenes unfolded on the streets of Dalby on Friday, March 19, at 9.30am, with at least five police crews cordoning off multiple Dalby Streets in search of a wanted man.
NAMED: Fugitive facing 42 charges after country manhunt fronts court

Michael Nolan
, michael.nolan@news.com.au
22nd Mar 2021 11:31 AM
CODY CORTES, the man who led police on a cross-country chase last week, will find out today if he will be returned to jail.

Police went to an address in the South Burnett, early Friday, to serve a return to prison warrant.

But the 22-year-old man escaped, fleeing to Dalby, where police cornered him on the roof of a Wood Street home, about 11.30am.

During the course of the arrest, Cortes was bit by a police dog and taken to the Toowoomba Hospital for treatment, where he remained over the weekend.

He was due in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today, but his matter was adjourned to tomorrow.

He faces 42 charges.

They include seven counts of trespass, serious assault of a police officer, killing or injuring a police dog or police horse, dangerous driving, five counts of evading police and several burglary and drug charges.

