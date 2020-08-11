Menu
Roma Saints lead the Roma and District Junior Rugby League season opening parade.
NAMED: Five community groups to receive $100k funding

Meg Gannon
11th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
A NEW bout of community grants will ease the financial burdens of five community groups in the Maranoa.

Warrego MP Ann Leahy is pleased to announce that in this challenging environment five community groups from Dalby, Roma, and Warra will receive a share of $104,022 in funding from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund (GCBF).

“The Queensland Police-Citizens Youth Welfare Association PCYC Dalby will be able purchase indoor exercise bikes with $30,357,” Ms Leahy said

“The Rotary Club of Dalby will be able to host a health expo with $7,500.

“The Roma Saints Junior Rugby League Football Club will upgrade their canteen kitchen with $18, 900.

“Warra Race Club will receive $35,000 to replace the coldroom.

“The Warra Progress and Heritage Society will use $12 265 to purchase structure framework.

“The Gambling Community Benefit Fund is a quarterly program providing up to $35, 000 to community groups and in this funding round, a total of $373, 782.20 will be provided to 16 organisations across the Warrego Electorate.”

For more information or to request a letter of support for your next funding application, please contact Ms Leahy’s office on 1800 625 430.

Community Groups may also subscribe to Ms Leahy’s monthly funding list which details a range of available funding sources, by emailing warrego@parliament.qld.gov.au.

