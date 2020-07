NAMED: A list of everyone due in Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, July 16. Pic: Kate McCormack

AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of everyone who is appearing today, Thursday, July 16:

Davey-Lappin, Tyrone Jaye

Drabsch, Paul Michael

Jackson, Kahlia Maree

Johnson, Darryl Raymond Lyle

Morrison, Darren Robert

Rosenberg, Ava Kristin

Smith, James Richard