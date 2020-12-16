NAMED: Dalby’s shocking attacks in 2020

FACED COURT: Here is a list of the most shocking attacks that have gone through Dalby Magistrates Court this year. Picture: File

FROM punching a nurse during an alcohol-fuelled tirade, to savagely beating a woman before swinging a garden hoe at her in a vicious assault, Dalby Magistrates Court has heard numerous violent incidents in 2020.

Here are some of the town’s most shocking attacks from the Dalby courtroom this year.

CONVICTED

Dalby man punches nurse in alcohol fuelled tirade

AFTER drunkenly falling out of a taxi and smashing his head, a 67-year-old Dalby man punched a nurse, claiming hospital staff were going to kill him.

Dalby Magistrates Court heard of Anthony Look’s night of alcohol fuelled madness as he was arraigned for seriously assaulting a public officer, obstructing ambulance and police, and causing a public nuisance on March 21.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court paramedics requested police assistance about 8.45pm, when Look became belligerent towards them.

The court heard Look had fallen out of a taxi and hit his face on the ground outside his home, sustaining a significant head injury.

He was eventually transported to the Dalby Hospital, where he punched a nurse in the hand when she tried to move the defendant onto a hospital bed, resulting in the serious assault charge.

Look pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months imprisonment for the serious assault charge.

For obstructing police he was sentenced to four months imprisonment.

For public nuisance and obstructing ambulance officers he was not further punished.

Mrs Mossop said she took into account those two offences when issuing Look with the custodial sentences.

He was issued with immediate parole, with convictions recorded.

Delivery driver ‘coward punched’ by shirtless Dalby man

WHILE sitting in his car preparing for his next appointment, an unsuspecting delivery driver was knocked unconscious by a raging, shirtless man, Justin Andrew Peter Hoefler, who believed he had attacked his mother‘s dog.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told Dalby Magistrates Court the victim, a HelloFresh delivery driver was travelling down Irvingdale road at 10.50am on March 23.

He arrived at the defendant‘s address at 11am and when he left his car, a dog approached him.

The driver “shooed” the dog away with his hand before returning to the driver’s seat.

The victim was then knocked unconscious temporarily as the defendant delivered two punches to the side of his head.

When the victim woke up he saw the defendant shirtless and with his fist raised, yelling “you threatened my dog”.

The victim repeatedly told the defendant “I‘m only delivering food” and said he was only pretending to throw rocks to shoo the dog away.

Hoefler pleaded guilty to common assault.

He was fined $600 and a conviction was recorded.

Dalby mum avoids jail for attacking cop and paramedic

A DALBY mother-of-seven couldn’t reach for the tissues quick enough as she sat in the dock, at the Dalby District Court.

On Thursday morning Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer told the court that on September 28, 2019, Dalby police were called to a home after paramedics were unable to assess Donella Maree Cubby after she had fallen while intoxicated.

“QAS were first called to the address after they had received a call about an intoxicated woman who had a significant fall,” Mr Anoozer said.

“When police arrived to the address the defendant was being restrained by her niece and was screaming ‘make me slut’”.

“Police and paramedics were trying to sedate the defendant and had her pinned on a bed where she continued to struggle and kicked the police officer in the temple with her foot.

“The defendant had also managed to get out of the paramedics grip, by scratching his forearm ultimately breaking skin.”

Cubby pleaded guilty to two counts of serious bodily harm, one causing injury.

She was sentenced to 12 months in jail but released immediately on parole.

Convictions were recorded.

Southwest woman runs over man with his own car

A SOUTH west Queensland mum used a man‘s car to run him down before pinning him against a set of stairs in a frightening display of violence in broad daylight.

Liza Lamb faced Dalby Magistrates Court by video link on several charges, the most serious being committed on November 4, 2019.

These included the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, stealing, threatening violence, and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court about the most serious offending, where Lamb stole a man‘s vehicle, before she began chasing him with the car.

“She‘s effectively chased him in the stolen vehicle, making threats to harm the defendant,” he said.

“She‘s driven dangerously by mounting the gutter, and attempted to strike the victim with his own vehicle.

“He‘s continued to run away from the defendant, and attended a residence by entering the yard.

“The defendant has pursued the victim in that stolen vehicle, and effectively caused that assault occasioning bodily harm.”

Lamb pleaded guilty to all charges, and was given two sentences of two months imprisonment for both stealing charges.

For the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, she was given nine months imprisonment.

For unlicensed driving she was convicted and not further punished.

For wilful damage she was given three months of imprisonment.

For dangerous operation of a motor vehicle she was given six months imprisonment, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

For assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, she was given two years and six months imprisonment, and disqualified from driving for two years.

For threatening violence she was given four months of imprisonment.

All terms were sentenced to be served concurrently, with her parole release date fixed for November 19, declaring her 317 days of pre-sentence custody as time served.

Lamb will serve her sentences on parole under supervision.

Convictions were recorded.

Mum spat on and assaulted Dalby police in ‘appalling attack’

HEAVILY intoxicated on gin and high on ice, a Bell mother-of-six went on a “tirade of abuse”, attacking police officers in the dead of night, topping off four months of spiralling after her children were removed from her care.

Stacey Mary Hill cried in Dalby Magistrates Court when police body cam footage showed her spit on and scratch a police officer near the Warrego Highway as they made attempts to arrest her.

Hill pleaded guilty to public nuisance and wilful damage from January 29.

She also pleaded guilty to the events of April 11: assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, serious assault of a police officer by biting or spitting, serious assault of a police officer by biting, spitting etc. while adversely affected in a public place, possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, and breaching a bail condition.

Hill was sentenced to eight months imprisonment released immediately on parole, and 40 hours of community service to be completed over eight months.

Convictions were recorded.

Police officer held hostage in terrifying ordeal

A FRIGHTENING ordeal where a police officer was held against his will on a rural property by a “belligerent and aggressive” Kogan refrigerator mechanic has been heard in Dalby Magistrates Court.

Nowra born father of four Luke Bradley Ellis faced Dalby Magistrates Court for attempting to take a Tara policeman hostage on a rural property in Kogan.

Magistrate Roger Stark said it was within range for him to impose an actual term of imprisonment for the deprivation of liberty charge.

He said the ordeal would‘ve been “quite frightening” for the police officer on the rural property in Kogan.

Mr Stark said he would not condone this behaviour, and wouldn‘t of hesitated to send Ellis to “actual jail”.

Ellis pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 18 months.

A conviction was recorded.

NOT CONVICTED

Dalby mum savagely beats woman before swinging garden hoe

A DALBY mum armed herself with a sharp gardening tool when her victim tried to escape the savage beating she was given in broad daylight in Dalby.

Jesse Anne Murray, 28, faced Dalby Magistrates Court this month charged with assaults occasioning bodily harm (domestic violence offence), committing a public nuisance, going armed to cause fear (domestic violence offence), and failure to appear in accordance with an undertaking on September 15.

The court heard of the 28-year-old‘s day of destruction on August 7, when police were called to a Dalby address about 3.25pm in relation to a disturbance.

The court heard the victim attended a Dalby address to get her brother‘s property, where she saw Murray and had a conversation with her.

The court heard Murray began abusing the victim as her ex-partner was packing his belongings into her car.

Murray called her a “f---ing c---” as she walked up to the victim, and punched her in the face, then three times in her chest, causing her to ”buckle over in pain”.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the victim had then thrown herself between the couple, making her a target for three more punches, before she was tackled to the ground by Murray, causing ligament damage to the victim.

The victim had gone to flee from the madness to her car, however Murray returned, again calling her a “f---ing c---”, and pushed her in the chest.

Murray then went to her yard and returned with a chipping hoe, 1.5m long, constructed with a sharp, metal chipping blade.

“The defendant then raised the hoe above her head, approached the victim, and told the victim she was going to hit her and her car,” senior constable Tahana said.

“The defendant‘s mother has then intervened, telling the defendant to stop.

“The defendant swung the hoe, hitting a mailbox, and knocking it off the fence.”

Murray pleaded guilty to all charges, and was given two years probation.

She was then ordered to pay $800 compensation to the victim.

No convictions were recorded.

