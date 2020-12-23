NAMED: Chinchilla mums who appeared in court in 2020

IN COURT: From drug busts to drink driving, here is a list of some of the worst behaved mums that have gone through Chinchilla court. Pic: Supplied

IN COURT: From drug busts to drink driving, here is a list of some of the worst behaved mums that have gone through Chinchilla court. Pic: Supplied

MOTHERS of all ages and backgrounds pass through Chinchilla Magistrates Court every second week, each with their own set of circumstances, stories and crimes.

From drug busts to drink driving, here is a list of some of the worst behaved mums that have gone through Chinchilla court:

METH BUST MUM: ‘Scales are for baking a cake with my kid’

When police uncovered a meth cache in a Chinchilla mother’s car she said the utensils were for baking a cake with her child.

On March 19, Cortney Marree Young, 32, faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on four charges including possessing a dangerous drug, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, possession of property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, and not wearing a seatbelt correctly.

Young pleaded guilty before she was fined $500 for the drug related offences, $150 for the seatbelt offence, and convictions were recorded.

Read more HERE.

Chinchilla mum attacked and hospitalised 75-year-old woman

An elderly woman was shopping in a store before she was attacked and hospitalised by Chinchilla woman Karah Jo-Hanne Harris.

Mother-of-six, Harris, 39, faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court onJuly 23for assaulting a 75-year-old woman and sending her to hospital.

Harris pleaded guilty to serious assault of a person over 60, and failure to appear with an undertaking.

Harris was convicted and fined $300 for failing to appear, and sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of three months – placing the mother of six on good behaviour for three months.

Read more HERE.

Meth addicted mum steals man’s identity in crime spree

A young Chinchilla mother spent her 25th birthday in jail after she stole a man’s identity to commit fraud while on a drug-fuelled crime spree across the Western Downs.

Hayley Jane Lovett appeared by video link from Brisbane Women’s Correctional Centre distraught and visibly shaken at the prospect of facing more time behind bars.

Lovell pleaded guilty to all charges, with Magistrate Mossop giving three separate punishments for the bulk of offences.

Convictions were recorded.

Read more HERE.

Chinchilla mum jailed for stealing knee-high boots, tequila

A Chinchilla mum with a history of stealing nervously walked into Chinchilla Magistrates Court to face judgment for crimes she committed in 2019 while on parole.

On December 3, Tammy Louise Davis, 36, pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to appear, three counts of stealing after a previous conviction, and contravening the direction of police.

Convictions were recorded for all offences.

Read more HERE.

Magistrate sends ‘racist’ Chinchilla mother to jail for 19 charges

Magistrate Tracy Mossop was left with no choice but to send a local woman to jail, who had relentlessly shown disrespect to the law, police, and the Chinchilla community.

Nicole-Louise Jackson was sentenced to prison after appearing in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on 19 charges, August 2.

Jackson pleaded guilty to the following charges; nine breaches of bail, one charge of breaching COVID-19 public health direction, three charges of obstructing police (one while on licensed premises), two charges of stealing (one was committed after a previous conviction), two charges of public nuisance, one charge of failing to leave a licenced premises, and once charge of trespass.

Convictions were recorded.

Read more HERE.

‘IT WASN’T ME:’ Chinchilla mum loses licence for two years

A young Chinchilla mum knows what she’ll be getting for Christmas in December 2022, after losing her licence for two years.

Kayce Lyn Hooper pleaded guilty in Chinchilla Magistrates Court to driving on a court suspended licence and driving a defective but otherwise safe car.

Convictions were recorded.

Read more HERE.

Pregnant mother charged with drink driving on Warrego Hwy

A pregnant mother a two was found to be driving while drinking a beer and over the limit, Chinchilla Magistrates Court has heard.

Danielle Marie Lanigan, 34, pleaded guilty to three charges on Thursday, July 23; drinking while driving, driving over the middle alcohol limit, and driving without a licence.

A conviction was recorded.

Read more HERE.

Mum ‘lucky to be alive’ after driving three times the limit

Chinchilla magistrate Tracy Mossop told a mother that she was lucky to be standing in court and not behind bars for killing someone, after driving drunk on the wrong side of the road.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court that Heidi Maree Allen was driving along Hypatia St on October 18, when police noticed her driving erratically.

Allen pleaded guilty to drink driving on Thursday, November 12, and was disqualified from driving for one year, and fined $1200.

A conviction was recorded.

Read more HERE.