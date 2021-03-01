NAMED: Chinchilla locals convicted of drug offences in 2021

NAMED: Here’s a list of people who have pleaded guilty to drug charges at Chinchilla court during 2021. Pic: Supplied

NAMED: Here’s a list of people who have pleaded guilty to drug charges at Chinchilla court during 2021. Pic: Supplied

Despite only being two months into 2021, a handful of people have faced Chinchilla court for drug offences - from drug driving to drug possession.

While some left court without having a conviction recorded, here's a list of those who did:

Dental assistant refused to hand over meth pipe

When police intercepted Chloe Julie Bound's car, officers imminently noticed the dental assistant was extremely nervous - and for good reason - the young professional was on parole and had a methamphetamine pipe.

On Thursday, January 7, Bound pleaded guilty to obstructing police and possessing a used pipe.

The court heard from Community Corrections that the young woman had not breached parole for a previous offence, and had been complying with directions.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop convicted and fined Bound $800, and said she hoped the trip to court had served as a wakeup call.

RAIDED: 'Old' McDonald faces court over Chinchilla drug farm

'Old' McDonald had a farm… and it's not what you'd expect - putting Keith William James McDonald in hot water at Chinchilla Magistrates Court for multiple drug charges.

The court heard police raided McDonald's home for something other than drugs when they uncovered a small marijuana operation - 23 small plants, seedlings, and seeds.

The single man pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing used drug utensils, and using anything used in the commission of crime.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop removed the charges for the tray and spray bottle, although for the remaining offences, McDonald was convicted and fined $1000.

Chinchilla drug raid sends mum packing to court

A 53-year-old Daphne May Warburton, who is on a disability pension, told a court the reason police found 8g of marijuana in her home was because she used the drug for pain management and sleep.

Daphne May Warburton pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing a pipe, at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 18.

The mum was fined $600 for both offences, and a conviction was recorded.

Dazed drug driver had smoked multiple 'billies'

Court heard a Wandoan man who could barely hold a conversation or walk because he had smoked so much marijuana, made the dangerous decision to drive a car.

Darren Carl Schultz pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a drug by phone at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 7.

Magistrate Mossop told Schultz he was lucky to be alive, in one piece, and not in jail for killing someone.

Schultz was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

Court orders Chinchilla footy coach off the road

A Chinchilla footy coach who made the decision to drive while on a court suspended licence paid the ultimate price, losing his licence for years - but that's not all police picked him up for.

Police prosecutor Derek Brady told Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 18 that when police intercepted Damian Shane Pearson's car, officers found a used capped syringe under the car mat on the driver's side.

The court heard the 40-year-old, who coaches at a Chinchilla rugby league, hadn't driven the car recently and at the time of the intercept, had just picked it up from a friend's house.

The father of five pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified by court and failing to take reasonable care with a syringe.

For driving disqualified Pearson was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two years.

For failing to properly dispose of a syringe Pearson was fined $100.

A conviction was recorded for both offences.

