NAMED: Chinchilla drug dealers in court

A NUMBER of drug suppliers have gone through the Chinchilla Magistrates Court in the past year, so The Chinchilla News have devised a list to name and shame all of those who have pleaded guilty to drug supplying charges.



Drug dealing nanna caught drug driving assaults police

A Chinchilla grandmother faced a huge rap sheet at court, racking up more than 13 charges which included drug dealing, assaulting police with a water hose, driving on meth, and brawling in the courtroom.

Katrina Mona-Margaret Gibson, 44, faced Chinchillas Magistrate court on Thursday, March 19, for 14 charges which included driving high on meth, stealing, assaulting police officers, drug supply and more.

The grandmother pleaded guilty to the charges and a conviction was recorded for all 14 offences.

Father of six busted by undercover cop selling weed

Local father of six has been caught out by an extensive undercover operation years after a cop bought 50 dollars' worth of 'ganja' from his front door.

George Edward Conway pleaded guilty to one count of suppling a dangerous drug, and one count of contravening the direction or requirement of police - at Chinchilla Magistrates court Thursday, December 19.

Conway was fined $150 for contravening a police order, and $50 in restitution to Queensland Police Service - both were referred to SPUR with a conviction recorded.

Cops found cannabis plant growing behind mans shed

Chinchilla police and the Dalby CIB executed a search warrant at Atkins St in Chinchilla on Friday, January 3, uncovering an 80cm high marijuana plant.

At the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 6, Harold Wayne Carlo pleaded guilty to three charges - possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs and authority required to possess explosives.

Carlo was fined $500 for all three offences and no conviction was recorded.

Man caught up in major drug operation appears in court

A 35-year-old man who has been caught up in the recent drug operations conducted in a small township, has been fined after appearing in Chinchilla Magistrates Court.

Evan Thomas Dalzell fronted court last Thursday and pleaded guilty to a string of drug offences.

Mr Dalzell was convicted and fined a total of $1200 for all the charges.

