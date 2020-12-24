NAMED: NAMED: Chinchilla dads who appeared in court in 2020. Pic: Supplied

FATHERS of all ages and backgrounds pass through Chinchilla Magistrates Court every second week, each with their own set of circumstances, stories and crimes.

From drug driving to serious accusations of domestic violence, here is a list of some of the worst behaved dads that have gone through Chinchilla court:

Miles man who attacked his pregnant partner in court again

Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard a man grabbed his ex-partner and the mother of his children by the throat, because she ran into an old friend while grocery shopping.

On Thursday, December 3, the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of contravening a domestic violence order, as an aggravated offence.

Senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court the man had served three months imprisonment in 2017 for contravening a DV order, when he drunkenly attacked his ex while she was pregnant.

The Miles man was sentenced to four months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 15 months, for the first offence.

For the second charge the dad was placed on 15 months of probation, with the special condition that he must undergo counselling and rehabilitation for alcohol and domestic violence.

Convictions were recorded.

Dad admits to shooting up meth before getting behind wheel

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Benjamin James Purves was pulled over by Chinchilla police on King St, when officers noticed his bloodshot glassy eyes and pinpoint pupils.

This led to a vehicle and person search which uncovered a slew of illegal items. Purves pleaded guilty on December 3, to driving while under the influence of drugs, drug possession, knife possession, unlicensed driving, failure to dispose of a needle, and possessing a radar detection device.

For the six charges, Magistrate Mossop sentenced Purves to the following penalties for each offence:

For drug possession, failing to dispose of a syringe, and possession of knives, an $800 fine.

For unlicensed driving, a $150 fine and disqualification from driving for one month.

For driving under the influence of drugs, an $800 fine and disqualification from driving for six months.

For being in possession of a radar device, a $450 fine.

A conviction was recorded for all offences except the drug driving as it was Purves first offence of that nature.

Business owner in court over Facebook threat

A Chinchilla businessman who sent a threatening message to staff at the Chinchilla News after reading a court story about himself has appeared in court once again.

Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard on December 23, 2019 that Jatinder Kumar was at his home when he read an online court report, published by this media company, which detailed several crimes he had committed.

Police prosecutor sergeant Jodie Tahana said after seeing the article Kumar sent a Facebook message to the reporter.

“The defendant sent a... message stating, “this headline is going to change my life. Tell him not to face me. He used a pen, I use a knife’,” she said.

The court heard the reporter feared what Kumar would do and contacted management of the newspaper.

Kumar pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

Kumar was place on a good behaviour bond for 12 months and a conviction was recorded.

Police catch dad dumping suspicious case in bushland

When Jamie Richard Bowden drove along a back road into bushland, police became suspicious and began to follow, it was when they saw him dump a large black case into the scrub when they activated their sirens and lights.

Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard police found uncovered guns and ammunition in the case, and fond more illegal items in the car.

As a result of the incident, the dad pleaded guilty to the following charges; unlawful possession of a category A weapon, possessing ammunition, possessing drugs, possessing a pipe, and possession of stolen goods in relation to a drive off.

Magistrate Mossop placed Bowden on 12 months’ probation, which would include drug rehabilitation.

A conviction was recorded.

Motel worker in court for drug driving and meth possession

Chinchilla motel worker and father, court Nicholas Lee Hickey, faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court for a slew of charges while on a suspended sentence.

On Thursday, October 15, the dad pleaded guilty at Chinchilla Magistrates Court for the following five charges: driving without a licence, two charges of failing to appear, driving while a relevant drug is present in salvia, or blood while being the holder of a learner, probation, or provisional licence, and possession of dangerous drugs.

Hickey’s judgment is as follows:

For possessing dangerous drugs, two months’ imprisonment to be served concurrently.

For drug driving, one-month imprisonment, and a three-month licence disqualification, to be served concurrently.

For one charge of failing to appear, a term a 14 days’ imprisonment, to be served cumulatively.

The remaining charge of failing to appear, Hickey was convicted and not further punished.

For driving unlicensed, $200 fine, and a convictions was recorded.

Dad hiding meth in belt meth faces court

Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard when police searched a car they had intercepted, a small clip seal bag of methamphetamine fell from the belt buckle of Benjamin Colin Heit.

Police also located another baggie of methamphetamine in the car.

On Thursday, October 1, the dad pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing a dangerous drug.

Heit was convicted and charged $900.

Dad in court for kicking in door while drunk on goon

Gordon Ross Dennis faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court for committing multiple offences while drunk, including kicking in someone’s front door and urinating on a footpath in front of police.

The dad pleaded guilty to the following charges on Thursday, October 29; wilful damage, and urinating in public.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said during her judgment she would be taking into account Dennis had received suspended periods of imprisonment in the past for wilful damage charges on multiple occasions.

Dennis was sentenced to 12 months’ probation for the charge of wilful damage, and for urinating in public Dennis was not further punished.

A conviction was recorded for both offences.

