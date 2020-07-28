Menu
Man fronts Charleville Magistrates Court for child exploitation charges.
Charleville man in court on child exploitation charges

Georgie Adams
28th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
JACK Cecil Sean Cooke appeared in the Charleville Magistrates Court charged with multiple child exploitation offences.

Appearing via video link from jail, Cooke is charged with one count of grooming a child under 16 years with intent to procure engagement in a sexual act, one count of possession child exploitation material and one count of failing to comply with reporting.

Magistrate Saggers adjourned the matter to August 25 for a committal mention. He will not be required to appear in court that day.

Frank Jongkind is organising legal aid for Cooke.

"Mr Cooke your matters will be adjourned to August 25 for a committal mention, at this stage you will not be required to appear as long as Jongkind processes the legal aid application and everything is processed," he said.

"There has to be applications made to the committal charges to the District Court."

