NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink, drug drivers who faced Dalby court

IN COURT: These are some of the drug or drink drivers that faced Dalby Magistrates Court in January. Picture: Facebook

Every month, several offenders face Dalby Magistrates Court charged with drink or drug driving, and receive fines and disqualifications.

These are six of the drug or drink drivers that faced court in January, 2021.

CONVICTED



A magistrate lambasted an elderly drink driver for his “disrespectful” behaviour when he faced court for his high range drink driving on New Year’s Eve, 2020.

Neil Alexander Price appeared irritated and annoyed as he faced court on January 19 on one charge of driving under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said police intercepted Price about 6pm along High St in Jandowae, where he returned a reading of 0.177 per cent.

Price pleaded guilty and was fined $800, and disqualified from driving for seven months.

A conviction was recorded.

Justin Edward Roberts faced Dalby Magistrates Court on January 19 charged with driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court heard he was intercepted on December 31 along Arthur St, where he returned a reading of 0.069.

Roberts pleaded guilty and was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

Ronald James Martin, 72, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on January 27 charged with driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court heard Martin was intercepted on December 24 on Nicholson St for a random breath test, and returned a reading of 0.067.

Martin pleaded guilty and was fined $350, and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

NOT CONVICTED



David John Brough faced Dalby Magistrates Court on January 19 charged with drug driving.

The court heard Brought was intercepted along Arthur St on November 21 for a random drug test, and returned a positive result for THC.

Brought pleaded guilty and was fined $200, and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.

After fleeing the scene of a drunken crash along the Warrego Highway, Terence Ian Peter Burchell-Butcher was found an hour later by police wearing nothing but his underwear.

The 20-year-old faced Dalby Magistrates Court on January 19, charged with driving under the influence of liquor, and driving without due care and attention.

The court heard police attended a car accident about 1am along the highway on December 19, to find a white Holden Colorado with a smashed windscreen, dents, blood, and multiple smashed bottles of alcohol.

A witness driving behind Burchell-Butcher told police they observed him lose control before he rolled five times along the Warrego Hwy.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court that the witness provided assistance, however Burchell-Butcher decamped on foot with his swag, even after he sustained injuries.

The court heard police found Burchell-Butcher an hour later on land nearby in his underwear, with minor cuts and abrasions.

Sergeant Brady said he was taken to hospital, with a blood analysis returning a reading of 0.179.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and was fined $800 for driving under the influence of liquor, and disqualified from driving for eight months.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.

He was then fined $600 for driving without due care and attention.

A conviction was recorded.

Jack Bosworth faced Dalby Magistrates Court on January 27 charged with driving over the middle alcohol limit.

The court heard Bosworth was intercepted in Yandaran on December 16 for a random breath test, and returned a reading of 0.107.

Bosworth pleaded guilty and was fined $650, and disqualified from driving for four months.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.

