NAMED AND SHAMED: Dalby drink or drug drivers exposed

IN COURT: These are some of the drink or drug drivers that faced Dalby Magistrates Court in March 2021. Picture: File

Every month, several offenders face Dalby Magistrates Court charged with drink or drug driving, and receive fines and disqualifications.

These are some of the drug or drink drivers that faced court in March, 2021.

CONVICTED



Zachary David Hodges faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 30 charged with driving with a relevant drug in his system.

The court heard Hodges was intercepted about 8.35am along Edward St on February 10, where he returned a positive reading for THC.

He pleaded guilty and was fined $200.

Hodges was then disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

Thomas John Dukes faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 30 charged with driving with a relevant drug in his system.

The court heard Dukes was driving along Edward Street on February 13, where he was intercepted and returned a positive reading to THC.

Dukes pleaded guilty and was disqualified from driving for six months.

He was then placed on nine months probation.

A conviction was recorded.

Philip Edward White faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 2 charged with driving with a relevant drug in his system.

The court heard White was intercepted along Dalby Cecil Plains Road on January 1, where he returned a positive reading for meth.

White pleaded guilty and was fined $600.

He was then disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

Julie Evelyn Kirtley faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 2 charged with driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court heard Kirtley was intercepted along Pratten St on February 10, and returned a reading of 0.057.

Kirtley pleaded guilty and was fined $250.

She was then disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

NOT CONVICTED



Cody Logan Cockburn faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 30 charged with driving with a relevant drug in his system.

The court heard Cockburn was intercepted in Jandowae on February 13, where he returned a positive reading to THC.

Cockburn pleaded guilty and was fined $200.

He was then disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.

Lachlan Miles McCaffrey, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 30, charged with driving with a relevant drug in his system.

The court heard McCaffrey was intercepted about 3pm on February 13 along the Warrego Highway west of Dalby, for the purpose of a random drug test, where he returned a positive reading for THC.

McCaffrey pleaded guilty and was fined for $300 for driving with a relevant drug in his system, and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.

Dylan Patrick Seaman faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 16, charged with driving over the middle alcohol limit.

The court heard Seaman was intercepted by police driving along Arthur St on February 13, for a random breath test.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Seaman returned a reading of 0.120.

Seaman pleaded guilty, and was fined $450, with no conviction recorded.

He was then disqualified from driving for six months.

Toby Peter Keighran faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 2 charged with driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court heard police were called to a traffic crash along the Moonie Hwy about 11pm on June 19 where Keighran was involved.

He was later breath tested and returned a reading of 0.054.

Keighran pleaded guilty and was fined $200.

He was then disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.

