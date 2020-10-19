NAMED: Alleged drug supplier in court on 115 charges

OVER 100 CHARGES: Tony Daniel Schneider was mentioned in Dalby Magistrates Court on 115 charges. Picture: File

A DARLING Downs man on 115 criminal charges has been mentioned in Dalby Magistrates Court.

Tony Daniel Schneider’s matters were mentioned on October 13 in his absence, with the man facing 89 counts of drug supply, four breaches of bail, three counts of evasion, one count of drug trafficking, and 18 other charges.

Defence lawyer Andrew Owens appeared by phone and inquired about the brief of evidence which was ordered on the last occasion on July 28.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said they have five briefs of evidence ready to send, with 91 charges on one brief.

Mr Owens told the court he would be seeking a six to eight week adjournment to assess the evidence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said she would be able schedule a committal mention for a later date, with Schneider currently remanded in custody.

The matter will be mentioned again on December 15.