NAMED: 62 to face Chinchilla court today
AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of everyone who is appearing today, Thursday, September 17:
Allwood, John Paul
Antonucci, Timothy Paul
Barber, Christopher Lee William
Bartlett, James Henry
Bawden, Billy James
Behrendt, Karl Raymond
Billing, Peter John
Brant, John Sam
Burt, Kathleen Melissa
Cann, Glenn Leonard
Chhabra, Rishabh
Combarngo, Claudia Joyce
Crook, Michael Keith
Crosby, Benjamen Lukas
Curtin, Daniel Justin
Davis, Leonard Keith
Delahunty, Brendan Gustave
Dodd, Robert Scott
Donaldson, Matthew James
Duckett, Clinton John Henry
Duncan, Jarrod Donald
Gardner, Ross James
Gorry, Steffan Joseph
Hasted, Jamie Phillip
Hasted, Michael David
Heath, Amy Chantelle
Hemmingson, Jayson Jack
Herbert, Shivaree Georgia May
Hickey, Nicholas Lee
Hooper, Tristan Gary
Jackson, Desley Anne
James, Kyle Richard John
Jones, Connie Louise
Juarez, Monique Maree
Kemp, Christine April
Kumar, Jatinder
Lees, Thomas Richard
Leonard, Chais Gordon
Lindsay, Natasha-Lee Danielle
Manns, Brendan James
Massey, Christopher Ian
Moffat, Angus Shorland
Moffatt, Benjamin John
Mutch, Korie Peter-Robert
Nash, Kerrie Lee-Ann
Sattler, Morgan Roy
Scott, Jack Macdonald
Sim, Chan Khoeuth
Smillie, Joshua David
Smith, James Richard
Surat, Elie Siwan
Sutton, Luke William
Taylor, Krystal-Leigh Hilda Maree
Taylor, Nicholas David James
Thompson, Kiarna Rose
Thompson, Warren Douglas
Tryhorn, Charity Carina
Wilton, Stephanie May
Wynne, Melissa Carmen
Yates, Aaron Wayne
Zagami, Phillip Anthony