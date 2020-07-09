NAMED: 58 people due to appear in court today
AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of everyone who is appearing today, Thursday, July 9:
Amos, Nicholas Joseph
Antonucci, Timothy Paul
Austin, Ranata Ann
Bates, Luke Nicholas
Behrendt, Karl Raymond
Burns, Isaac Phillip
Burnside, Robert Alexander
Button, William Roderick
Cahill, Colin Mark
Carlo, Taylor Maree
Chhabra, Rohit
Collis, Nicholas Lawrence George
Desatge, Tane Saul
Dubbelman, Wanda Jennifer
Edgar, Mitchell John
Flanagan, Kaylee Therese
Ford, John David
Fraser, Tracey Florence May
Geary, Brooke Alanah
Gorry, Steffan Joseph
Hearn, Kyryn Janene
Herbert, Shivaree Georgia May
Hicks, Corey Raymond
Hocken-Thiedeke, Jye Patrick
Holland, Clayton Lee
Howlett, Georgie Marie
Hudson, Joseph Paul
Hudson, Richard Mark
Jackson, Michael Anthony
Jackson, Nicole-Louise
Jensen, Stephen John
Lawton, Brian Lou Douglas
Lees, Thomas Richard
Lindsay, Natasha-Lee Danielle
Martin, Leigh Scott
Mawn, Angus David
Murray, Elston Lewis
Mutch, Ashley Grant
Nash, Kerrie Lee-Ann
Pearson, Kim Lorell
Rogers, Neill Grant
Scrimshaw, Kaine David
Smillie, Joshua David
Stuart, Isabel
Surat, Elie Siwan
Tatum, Brock Leslie
Turner, Christopher Edward
Wyllie, Carley Elsie Gayle