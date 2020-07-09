Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: A full list of everyone due to appear in Chinchilla’s Magistrates Court, July 9. Pic: Kate McCormack
IN COURT: A full list of everyone due to appear in Chinchilla’s Magistrates Court, July 9. Pic: Kate McCormack
News

NAMED: 58 people due to appear in court today

Peta McEachern
9th Jul 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of everyone who is appearing today, Thursday, July 9:

Amos, Nicholas Joseph

Antonucci, Timothy Paul

Austin, Ranata Ann

Bates, Luke Nicholas

Behrendt, Karl Raymond

Burns, Isaac Phillip

Burnside, Robert Alexander

Button, William Roderick

Cahill, Colin Mark

Carlo, Taylor Maree

Chhabra, Rohit

Collis, Nicholas Lawrence George

Desatge, Tane Saul

Dubbelman, Wanda Jennifer

Edgar, Mitchell John

Flanagan, Kaylee Therese

Ford, John David

Fraser, Tracey Florence May

Geary, Brooke Alanah

Gorry, Steffan Joseph

Hearn, Kyryn Janene

Herbert, Shivaree Georgia May

Hicks, Corey Raymond

Hocken-Thiedeke, Jye Patrick

Holland, Clayton Lee

Howlett, Georgie Marie

Hudson, Joseph Paul

Hudson, Richard Mark

Jackson, Michael Anthony

Jackson, Nicole-Louise

Jensen, Stephen John

Lawton, Brian Lou Douglas

Lees, Thomas Richard

Lindsay, Natasha-Lee Danielle

Martin, Leigh Scott

Mawn, Angus David

Murray, Elston Lewis

Mutch, Ashley Grant

Nash, Kerrie Lee-Ann

Pearson, Kim Lorell

Rogers, Neill Grant

Scrimshaw, Kaine David

Smillie, Joshua David

Stuart, Isabel

Surat, Elie Siwan

Tatum, Brock Leslie

Turner, Christopher Edward

Wyllie, Carley Elsie Gayle

chinchilla court list chinchilla magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police reassure community no cause for COVID-19 concern

        premium_icon Police reassure community no cause for COVID-19 concern

        News POLICE have reassured the community there is no need to be concerned as Roma is expected to have an increase in people going into mandatory quarantine in Roma motels.

        How easing of restrictions has affected Chinchilla’s rental market

        premium_icon How easing of restrictions has affected Chinchilla’s rental...

        News A Chinchilla real estate agency has noticed some changes to the rental market...

        New monument to front the Warrego Highway at Dalby

        premium_icon New monument to front the Warrego Highway at Dalby

        News TOMORROW a Dalby business will reveal a major tourist attraction for the town...

        Firearms stolen during Western Downs crime spree

        premium_icon Firearms stolen during Western Downs crime spree

        News THREE homes in the Chinchilla district have reported being broken into, with police...