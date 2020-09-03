NAMED: 52 to face Chinchilla court today
AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of everyone who is appearing today, Thursday, September 3:
Antonucci, Timothy Paul
Bacon, Malcolm Bernard
Bass, Bobby Douglas
Bennett, Corey Earl
Blundell, Michael William
Cahill, Colin Mark
Carlo, Taylor Maree
Cooper, Johnny Ronald
Crook, Michael Keith
Daniells, Matt Ashley
Dean, Aiden Lucas
Dennis, Gordon Ross
Drabsch, Paul Michael
Eastwood, Gordon Regonald
Farndon, Dewayne Edwin
Fitzgerald, Dustyn Robert
Flanagan, Kaylee Therese
Fraser, Robert Raymond
Garland, Noela Anne
Gleeson, Charles William
Gorry, Steffan Joseph
Hammermeister, Joshua Desmond
Hardy, Jahkara
Hardy, Marlie Joan
Herbert, Shivaree Georgia May
Hodson, Noah Robert
Holder, Edward
Horswood, Jaime Andrew
Hudson, Joseph Paul
Hudson, Richard Mark
Jackson, Christie Lee
Jensen, Stephen John
Jones, Breanna Jessie Storm
Kohl, Scott Allan
Lawton, Brian Lou Douglas
Lawton, Cassandra Donna Maree
Luland, Natalie Kirra-Rose
Melhuish, Megan Maree
Millan, Jake Kenneth Sebastian
Moffat, Angus Shorland
Murray, Elston Lewis
Mutch, Ashley Grant
Newman, Tyson Phillip
Powe, Corey Timothy
Smillie, Joshua David
Smith, James Richard
Smith, Robert John
Stewart, Aaron John
Taylor, Nicholas David James
Tydd, Keiron Ian Leslie
Weribone, David Andrew
Wynne, Melissa Carmen