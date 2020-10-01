NAMED: 45 to face Chinchilla court today
AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of everyone who is appearing today, Thursday, October 1, 2020:
Allwood, John Paul
Bass, Bobby Douglas
Bettles, Zachary Ian
Brant, John Sam
Burnside, Robert Alexander
Chadwick, Lora Beth
Combarngo, Claudia Joyce
Coulahan, Victor Malcolm
Donnachy, Simon John
Fairbrother, Michael Joseph
Farndon, Dewayne Edwin
Garland, Noela Anne
Hardy, Marlie Joan
Hearn, Aaron Scott
Heit, Benjamin Colin
Holder, Edward
Hooper, Tia Louise
Hooper, Tristan Gary
Horswood, Jaime Andrew
Hudson, Joseph Paul
Hudson, Richard Mark
Jackson, Christie Lee
Trevor John
Kohl, Scott Allan
Krause, Ashleigh Rose
Larkins, Craig Robert
Lees, Thomas Richard
Low, Lisa Michelle
Marsden, Douglas John
Massey, Christopher Ian
Melhuish, Megan Maree
Middleton, Melissa Anne
Murray, Andrew Alexander
Mutch, Ashley Grant
Newman, Tyson Phillip
Nixon, Alexander William
Otto, Zac
Roberts, Nikita Ann
Southwell, Leigh Graeme
Thomson, Natika Ann
Tierney, Christopher Peter Frank
Turner, Christopher Edward
Tydd, Keiron Ian Leslie
Weribone, David Andrew
Wilton, Cailen John