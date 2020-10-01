Menu
NAMED: Chinchilla Magistrates Court List - October 1 2020. Pic: Kate McCormack.
NAMED: 45 to face Chinchilla court today

Peta McEachern
1st Oct 2020 8:30 AM
AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of everyone who is appearing today, Thursday, October 1, 2020:

Allwood, John Paul

Bass, Bobby Douglas

Bettles, Zachary Ian

Brant, John Sam

Burnside, Robert Alexander

Chadwick, Lora Beth

Combarngo, Claudia Joyce

Coulahan, Victor Malcolm

Donnachy, Simon John

Fairbrother, Michael Joseph

Farndon, Dewayne Edwin

Garland, Noela Anne

Hardy, Marlie Joan

Hearn, Aaron Scott

Heit, Benjamin Colin

Holder, Edward

Hooper, Tia Louise

Hooper, Tristan Gary

Horswood, Jaime Andrew

Hudson, Joseph Paul

Hudson, Richard Mark

Jackson, Christie Lee

Trevor John

Kohl, Scott Allan

Krause, Ashleigh Rose

Larkins, Craig Robert

Lees, Thomas Richard

Low, Lisa Michelle

Marsden, Douglas John

Massey, Christopher Ian

Melhuish, Megan Maree

Middleton, Melissa Anne

Murray, Andrew Alexander

Mutch, Ashley Grant

Newman, Tyson Phillip

Nixon, Alexander William

Otto, Zac

Roberts, Nikita Ann

Southwell, Leigh Graeme

Thomson, Natika Ann

Tierney, Christopher Peter Frank

Turner, Christopher Edward

Tydd, Keiron Ian Leslie

Weribone, David Andrew

Wilton, Cailen John

