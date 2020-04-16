Menu
COURT: A list of the 42 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today. Pic: Kate McCormack
NAMED: 41 people due to appear in Chinchilla court today

Peta McEachern
16th Apr 2020 11:04 AM
AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, April, 16.


Alsop, Raelene Kay

Bacon, Malcolm Bernard

Barkle, Randall Bert

Burnett, Peter Charles Nathan

Carlo, Taylor Maree

Chadwick, Lora Beth

Claydon, Dane Cameron

Cosgrove, Jason William

Crossley, Anthony John

Davey-Lappin, Tyrone Jaye

De Satge, Rhonda Gayle

Garland, Noela Anne

Gilligan, Andrew Brian

Gorry, Steffan Joseph

Hammermeister, Joshua Desmond

Holder, Edward

Georgie Marie

Jackson, Desley Anne

Jackson, Jaiel

Jackson, Kahlia Maree

Jackson, Nicole-Louise

Jez, Liam Micheal

Johnson, Darryl Raymond Lyle

Jones, Breanna Jessie Storm

Klease Ford, Carley-Jo

Leeding, Shane AnthonyLees, Thomas Richard

Love, Eric Shane

Luckel, Kaisha-Leigh

Massey, Christopher Ian

Melhuish, Megan Maree

Middleton, Melissa Anne

Morgan, Anthony John

Nixon, Sarah Kathleen

Northard, Tristen Jay William

Pascoe, Tyrone James

Schneider, Tony Daniel

Smillie, Joshua David

Terry Phillip

Summerfield, Stephen Allan Bertram

Surat, Elie Siwan

Tyrrell, Josephine Lea

Williams, James Arthur

