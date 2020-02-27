Menu
COURT LIST: 33 people due in Chinchilla Magistrates Court Thursday, February 6. Pic: Kate McCormack
NAMED: 38 to appear in Chinchilla court today

Peta McEachern
Peta McEachern
27th Feb 2020 8:55 AM
HERE is a list of the 38 people due to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, Thursday February 27:

Cahill, Colin Mark, Mr
Cahill, Jason
Carlo, Taylor Maree
Crosswell, Bruce Peter
Crowe, Matthew James
Dare, Alan Thomas Brenden
Flanagan, Kaylee Therese
Gardner, Ross James
Garland, Noela Anne
Hemmingson, Jayson Jack
Hooper, Tia Louise
Howlett, Rowen Craig
Jackson, Nicole-Louise
Johnson, Darryl Raymond Lyle
Jones, Breanna Jessie Storm
Jovic, Dado
Kite, Jasper Daniel Malcolm
Lauder, Ethan Douglas
Lees, Thomas Richard
Lucas, Lydia Ann
Luland, Natalie Kirra-Rose
Marshall, Jack Anthony,
Mcguire, Rebecca Kathleen
Mcintosh, Kelvin Paul,
Milat, Paul Thomas
Moffat, Micheal Raymond
Morgan, Anthony John
Pender, Shantelle Therese
Potter, Garrie Edward George
Reid, Patricia May
Serong, Darcy Thomas
Turnbull, Natalya Amelia
Turvey, Beau Lachlan
Tydd, Keiron Ian Leslie
Walker, Deborah Ann
Williams, Mary Grace
Wright, Andrew Martin
Young, Cortney Marree

