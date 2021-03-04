NAMED: 36 locals set to face Chinchilla court
At least twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.
Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Here is the list of everyone who is appearing today, Thursday, March 4, 2021:
Armstrong, Waynette Judith, Miss 1 9:00AM
Bacon, Malcolm Bernard 1 9:00AM
Braithwaite, Jack Wesley 1 9:00AM
Bruggemann, Hannah Kezia 1 9:00AM
Bryan, Aaron Patrick William 1 9:00AM
Butler, Damien James 1 9:00AM
Coggan, Brett Andrew 1 9:00AM
Delphin, Stephen Kevin 1 9:00AM
Gibson, Katrina Mona-Margaret 1 9:00AM
Hanslow, Scott 1 2:00PM
Havern, Jason 1 9:00AM
Hay, Steven Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM
Honnery, Mitch Patrick 1 9:00AM
Horswood, Jaime Andrew 1 9:00AM
Hubbard, Stephen Bradley 1 2:00PM
Jackson, Michael Anthony 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Nicole-Louise 1 9:00AM
Keep, Bailey John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lees, Thomas Richard 1 9:00AM
Lucas, Korey Glen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Madgwick, Lawrence Raymond 1 9:00AM
Massey, Christopher Ian 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Brogan John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Moffat, Micheal Raymond 1 9:00AM
Morrison, David Bruce 1 9:00AM
Nash, Derek Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pointon, Trent Lee 1 9:00AM
Rabbitt, Kurt Leslie 1 9:00AM
Sanders, Timothy Joel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Schwerin, Stanley Franz 1 9:00AM
Sevenich, Michael William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Ricky Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tobia, Leonardo, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Autumn Cecily 1 9:00AM
Weribone, Tyrese William Anthony 1 9:00AM
Wilton, Cailen John