NAMED: 31 locals set to face Chinchilla court today

AT LEAST twice a month a number of people appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of everyone who is appearing today, Thursday, January, 2021:

Aniba, Torres Billow

Arnold, Daniel Morgan

Bartlett, James Henry

Black, Jodi Margaret

Bound, Chloe Julie

Byrnes, Charles Thomas

Cauchi, Luke Daniel

Combarngo, Claudia Joyce

Crawley, Nicole Anne

Garland, Noela Anne

Gibson, Katrina Mona-Margaret

Hannan, Edmund Maurice

Hanson, Tai John

Hooper, Tia Louise

Lees, Thomas Richard

Lhiou, Kays

Massey, Christopher Ian

Mcdonald, Keith William James

Nash, Derek Andrew

Nash, Derek Andrew

Nash, Kerrie Lee-Ann

Roberts, Nikita Ann

Schultz, Darren Carl

Smith, Gaye Kathleen

Southey, Scott Jason

Starr, Luke Richard

Taylor, Krystal-Leigh Hilda Maree

Thomson, Anna Marie

Tierney, Christopher Peter Frank

Waterton, Kenneth

Webster, Mathew Wade

Wilson, Brodie Lain