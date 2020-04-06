NAMED: 19 people ‘appearing’ in Mitchell court today
EVERY month a number of people appear in the Mitchell Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Roma Magistrates Court today, Monday 6.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
- B
- Barber, Christopher William, Mr
- Barber, Garry Raymond Brodie, Mr
- Ferguson, Dustin Graham
- Goddard, Andrew Richard
- H
- Hamilton, Noel Vallas
- Hollier, Robert Bruce Kenneth, Mr
- Lake, Harold John
- P
- Purcell, Tony Dunmore
- Ramsey, Cheristal Faye
- Ramsey, Nathan James
- Redding, Joseph Douglas, Mr
- Rowe, Rex Edward
- Sallway, Matthew Phillip, Mr
- Thompson, Crystal-Anne Danielle
- W
- Wise, Daniel John