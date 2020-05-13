Menu
A barrister wants the name of a notorious killer suppressed because the NT News published an ‘unpleasant’ picture of her client previously.
Crime

Name of killer suppressed before prison release

by SARAH MATTHEWS
13th May 2020 2:54 PM
A SENIOR defence barrister has applied to suppress the name of a notorious Darwin killer who is set to be released into the community, saying the NT News had previously published an "unpleasant" picture of her client.

The 48-year-old man, who stabbed two people to death with a hunting knife, appeared in the Darwin Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The man's barrister, Suzan Cox QC, requested his name and other personal details be prevented from publication as his proposed date of release into the community approaches.

"(A suppression order is requested) on the basis that he will be identified by the paper, The NT News, and it may impact on the transition that we hope for him to go back into the community," Ms Cox told the court.

"On the last occasion he was depicted with a rather unpleasant drawing of him and his name and that he was applying for release and what he had done.

Chief Justice Michael Grant said there was no statutory reason for the order to be granted.

"The reality is, Ms Cox, we're meant to conduct the administration of justice in the public gaze, and determinations that are made are properly the subject of scrutiny and discussion."

Chief Justice Grant ordered an interim order be made suppressing the man's name until the matter returns to court on Thursday.

"You can put some considered argument to me at that stage and I'll make a decision," he said.

