A man was arrested naked and hiding in a garage in Melbourne’s inner north. Picture: iStock
Crime

Naked man arrested hiding in garage

by Jack Paynter
22nd Jul 2020 7:31 AM

A Melbourne man has been arrested naked and hiding in a garage with police allegedly uncovering guns and drugs in his car.

Police were called to Pascoe Vale on Tuesday morning after witnesses reported a man had leapt from his car and started running though parkland.

Witnesses told police the man started removing his clothing as he was running through the park about 10am.

When officers caught up with the man, they found the 24-year-old naked and hiding in a garage.

Senior Constable Adam West said officers searched his Toyota Corolla where they allegedly discovered two loaded firearms, cash and a commercial quantity of drug.

The Pascoe Vale man was charged with commercial drug trafficking, possessing a firearm and traffic offences.

He was remanded to face Melbourne Magistrates' Court.

