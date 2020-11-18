NAB branches across south west Qld close due to bomb threats

CLOSED: National Australia Banks in the Western Downs and Maranoa have had to close due to “physical threats” made on their branches. Picture: File

NATIONAL Australia Bank (NAB) branches across south west Queensland and Australia have been forced to close this afternoon due to reported bomb threats on several sites across the country.

In a statement released this afternoon, the bank said their branches have been temporarily closed due to a "physical threat".

"This includes commercial offices where they are co-located with branches," the statement said.

"Where our ATMs are located onsite at a branch, we are also taking them offline."

Newswire have reported that multiple branches across the state had recorded bomb threats according to Queensland Police.

Unfortunately we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat.



As always the safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our priority.



We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can. — NAB (@NAB) November 18, 2020

NAB has said they are working closely with police, and will provide an update as soon as they can.

"Digital banking services including internet and mobile banking, as well as telephone banking, remain available to customers as normal," they said.