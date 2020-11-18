Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CLOSED: National Australia Banks in the Western Downs and Maranoa have had to close due to “physical threats” made on their branches. Picture: File
CLOSED: National Australia Banks in the Western Downs and Maranoa have had to close due to “physical threats” made on their branches. Picture: File
Breaking

NAB branches across south west Qld close due to bomb threats

Sam Turner
18th Nov 2020 1:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NATIONAL Australia Bank (NAB) branches across south west Queensland and Australia have been forced to close this afternoon due to reported bomb threats on several sites across the country.

In a statement released this afternoon, the bank said their branches have been temporarily closed due to a "physical threat".

"This includes commercial offices where they are co-located with branches," the statement said.

"Where our ATMs are located onsite at a branch, we are also taking them offline."

Newswire have reported that multiple branches across the state had recorded bomb threats according to Queensland Police.

NAB has said they are working closely with police, and will provide an update as soon as they can.

"Digital banking services including internet and mobile banking, as well as telephone banking, remain available to customers as normal," they said. 

bomb threats nab bank national australia bank

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tiny toddlers travel two hours for first ever little athletics

        Premium Content Tiny toddlers travel two hours for first ever little...

        Sport KIDS as young as three years old got the opportunity to be a part of a competitive athletics carnival in Roma, with little athletes from Chinchilla joining them.

        QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        Premium Content QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        News Key factor influencing NSW, VIC border reopening

        Residents near Tara left shaken after mystery ‘explosion’

        Premium Content Residents near Tara left shaken after mystery ‘explosion’

        News DEFENCE force responds to rumours that training exercises caused loud ‘explosion...

        Christmas death of 7yo girl still haunts Dalby policeman 26 years on

        Premium Content Christmas death of 7yo girl still haunts Dalby policeman 26...

        News ROAD SAFETY WEEK: Snr Const Dan O’Hara still remembers the horrifying sight of a...