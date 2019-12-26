Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
News

Mystery surrounds sunken boat on Cap Coast

Jack Evans
26th Dec 2019 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boat has sunk in the Keppel Bay Marina overnight and at this stage, the cause remains a mystery.

Coast Guard Yeppoon said it was aware of the vessel's misadventure but had no information as to how it sank.

Keppel Bay Marina management said a cause would not likely be known until the vessel was salvaged.

The spokeswoman said containments were in place to stop the spread of fuels and oils.

Photos on social media show the large single-hull vessel almost completely submerged where it appears to be resting on the ocean floor.

Marina management asked the public to keep clear as the salvage mission began.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said no incident had been reported to police.

capricorn coast fishing coast guard yeppoon keppel bay marina
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHRISTMAS HORROR: Dog left with bullet wounds

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS HORROR: Dog left with bullet wounds

        News Police have launched an investigation after a dog was shot multiple times in Roma on Christmas Eve.

        Police urge caution these holidays: “Key lock your doors”

        premium_icon Police urge caution these holidays: “Key lock your doors”

        News Southwest crime spree: Criminals are getting away with the same MO with a recent...

        Gallery: Santa Fails

        premium_icon Gallery: Santa Fails

        News A visit from Santa a just one sleep away! So here are all your family Santa photos...

        ’To our wonderful farmers’: Bundy students offer well wishes

        premium_icon ’To our wonderful farmers’: Bundy students offer well wishes

        News A Bundaberg high school teacher had one simple task for her students in their last...