Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
M1 body: Woman’s body found next to M1 at Coomera on Gold Coast
M1 body: Woman’s body found next to M1 at Coomera on Gold Coast
News

Mystery over Woman’s body found next to the M1

by Kyle Wisniewski
18th Oct 2020 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN'S body has been found on the side of the M1 on the Gold Coast, sparking a major investigation by police.

The body was discovered by officers at 8.30pm Saturday night at Coomera, near exit 54.

Officers discovered a damaged car parked dangerously on the road's shoulder next to the southbound lanes.

The body of a 32-year-old woman's body was found near the car.

A 31-year-old man, who was the driver of the vehicle was to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police have now launched an investigation into the circumstances of the woman's death.

Queensland Police are appealing for public assistance and urge anyone with dashcam footage of the area between exits 49 to 54 (southbound) 8.30pm to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or Crime Stoopers.

 

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Mystery over Woman's body found next to the M1

More Stories

body coomera crime editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics rush to cyanide truck rollover near Moonie

        Premium Content Paramedics rush to cyanide truck rollover near Moonie

        News EMERGENCY services were called to a reported truck rollover carrying cyanide bricks near a busy country highway last night.

        Formals, aged care: More freedom as COVID restrictions ease

        Premium Content Formals, aged care: More freedom as COVID restrictions ease

        Education Students will now be able to dance at their school formals

        Man destroys 4km of crops during expensive night of pigging

        Premium Content Man destroys 4km of crops during expensive night of pigging

        Crime A FARMER’S livelihood was demolished by a Dalby man who damaged a gate and drove...

        NAMED: 57 to face Chinchilla court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 57 to face Chinchilla court today

        News FULL LIST: Locals set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, October 15.