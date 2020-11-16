Mystery cluster to double in size today

There are fears hundreds of people have been exposed to coronavirus after a cluster in Adelaide - South Australia's worst to date - grew again.

A family with members working in hotel quarantine, aged and health care and a large prison, made up three of the four coronavirus cases recorded yesterday.

A woman in her 80s tested positive at the Lyell McEwin Hospital emergency department yesterday. Two of the woman's close contacts - a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s - also tested positive yesterday. One of the infected people is the elderly woman's child.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said one of them worked in Adelaide's CBD at one of the state's medi-hotels - where returned travellers quarantine for two weeks.

Four more members of the same family are showing symptoms, triggering warnings across Adelaide's north about potential exposure.

Another close contact from the family also tested positive late on Sunday with SA Correctional Services chief executive David Brown confirming an employee at Yatala Labour Prison in Adelaide's northern suburbs had tested positive.

The cluster, which will likely grow to eight cases today, is South Australia's worst since the pandemic began.

The state's last case of unknown community transmission was more than seven months ago - on April 15.

The outbreak triggered warnings and closures across Adelaide with Mawson Lakes primary and preschool shut down for at least 24 hours after a student was confirmed to be a close contact of a confirmed case.

South Australian passengers were also hit with a two week quarantine mandate after landing in Western Australia with the government ordering them to either return home or self-isolate for a fortnight.

llegal beach party shut down by cops

Victoria Police have swarmed an illegal beach party after dozens of people were spotted congregating in south-east Melbourne.

Footage from the party showed a massive crowd bunching together on the sand at the secluded Black Rock beach.

Nobody in the crowd appeared to be wearing masks and most of the revellers were dressed in shorts or bikinis as they danced and drank.



Victoria Police attended and told the party to moev along however no fines were issued.

Melburnians are currently restricted to public gatherings of 10 people - and masks are mandatory.

Under Victoria's current restriction roadmap, up to 50 people will be allowed to gather outdoors from November 22.

Masks will likely still be required however the blanket mask mandate is up for discussion.

South Australians forced to quarantine upon entry to Western Australia

Passengers flying into Perth from Adelaide yesterday received a shock on landing after being told to either adhere to strict new coronavirus measures or fly back home.

Western Australia immediately imposed new coronavirus measures for South Australia after an emergency meeting between WA's police commisisoner, premier and chief health officer on Sunday.

Anyone arriving in Perth from South Australia will now need to be tested for COVID-19 and must self-quarantine for 14 days.

The new measures for South Australia are equal to those required for New South Wales and Victoria.

So abrupt were the new measures, one Qantas flight was mid-air when the measures were introduced and passengers were given the news from health officials at the airport upon landing.

Meanwhile, passengers waiting for another flight from Adelaide to Perth at the airport were notified before departure and were given the option to disembark.

Originally published as Mystery cluster to double in size today