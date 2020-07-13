Menu
EMERGENCY: It took four crews over 10 hours to put a hay shed fire out, and they still don’t know what caused it.
Mystery behind massive Western Downs structure fire

Meg Gannon
13th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
THE cause of a hay shed fire near Wandoan which took four crews more than 10 hours to extinguish remains a mystery to local firefighters.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed four crews attended the scene at Roche Creek Road on Sunday afternoon, with the first crew arriving at 1.37pm.

For more than two hours, the crews and surrounding neighbours worked to remove any farming equipment from around the shed.

The spokeswoman said crews began dampening the site just after 4pm and started removing bales of hay, however the fire was still burning at the back of the shed.

Fire crews left the scene just before midnight.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

