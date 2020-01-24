Mystery as 10yo boy ‘gets girl pregnant’

"I did not think that aged 10 he can do such things … I thought that nothing would happen."

A 10-year-old Russian boy who allegedly made a 13-year-old girl pregnant is too sexually immature to produce sperm, says the doctor who examined him.

However, the girl insists she's had no other partner - and she is believed by a psychologist in Russia.

With parental permission, a troubling television show revealed the faces of the children at the centre of a case that has caused deep controversy in Russia.

The boy and his parents agreed to his medical examination with the results revealed to millions of viewers when the children, Ivan and Darya, were out of the studio.

Despite widespread reports that Ivan made Darya pregnant, the popular On Air Live show with presenter Andrey Malakhov brought on Dr Evgeny Grekov, a urology and andrology expert, who denied Ivan could be the father.

He told viewers: "We rechecked the laboratory results three times so there cannot be any mistake."

The medic said on camera: "There cannot be sperm cells. He is still a child."

He added: "There is even no testosterone. And just to add, he still has childish sex organs. Puberty has not started. So we have a lot of questions."

The Rossiya 1 channel show - called Father at 10!? - also featured a neighbour in Zheleznogorsk, a nuclear production city in Siberia that is closed to outsiders, who suggested the girl had another older partner.

The male neighbour in his 40s said: "Obviously, someone else did this. They just want to hang it on the boy now."

But Darya denied this and told viewers: "It was Vanya's (Ivan's) idea (to have sex).

"But I did not mind. He closed the door leaving the key in the lock so his mum could not open the door.

"It was scary a bit, that it would be painful. It was just a little - and then everything was normal.

"It was a bit shameful, we were just hiding under the blanket.

"I did not think that aged 10 he can do such things … I thought that nothing would happen."

Psychologist Denis Davydov said when Darya was interrogated on whether she had been with anyone else, she gave a "sharp rejection".

"This gives me the right to say that she had no contacts with other boys or men, she only had Vanya as a partner," he claimed.

The boy was asked by Malakhov did he realise that "when you kissed Dasha (Darya) and so on, that it could lead to such consequences?"

He replied: "I did not think about this."

When asked if the child could be someone else's, Ivan said: "This cannot be."

The girl and her mother want to keep the baby, but it is too early in the pregnancy for a DNA check on the child, which will be completed later.

Darya's mother Elena, 35, said: "She confessed that she was with Vanya (Darya)… and had a good time once.

"I cannot understand how this could be? Just wake me up, I cannot believe it."

The boy's mother, Galina, is convinced he is telling the truth.

"I believe to my son that he is the father. I understand that he himself maybe doesn't realise what happened.

"He is just a child, no matter if he feels himself older."

