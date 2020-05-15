Menu
Myer set to reopen just 15 stores

15th May 2020 7:51 AM

 

Retailer Myer has announced it will open 15 stores as coronavirus restrictions are eased across Australia this week.

The company previously opened seven stores in a trial run in Sydney suburbs Bankstown and Liverpool as well as Queensland stores in Chermside, Carindale, North Lakes, Townsville and Toowoomba.

After a positive response, Myer announced it will now open a further eight stores - Albury, Dubbo, Wagga Wagga, Erina and Miranda in New South Wales, Morely and Garden City in Western Australia, and Tea Tree Plaza in South Australia.

A Myer outlet remains closed at Chadstone in Melbourne.
However, the 15 locations makes up only a quarter of the total 60 premises Myer was operating before the coronavirus pandemic. The majority of its 10,000 staff members, who were previously stood down, remain out of a job, according to the Daily Mail.

Myer will be rolling out enhanced safety and cleaning measures as it reopens the business, including installing sneeze guards at checkouts, social distancing, contactless payment and access to hand sanitiser for staff and customers.

"Given the success and positive response from opening seven trial stores this past weekend, Myer has made the decision to open eight additional stores," a spokesperson for Myer said.

"We look forward to welcoming more team members back to work, and more customers back to their favourite department store, where we have taken extra precautions to ensure Myer has a safe and hygienic shopping environment for all."

Some services which require more close contact - including beauty appointments, intimate apparel bookings and suit and shoe fittings - have remained suspended. The Myer website also remains open.

Myer closes its doors on March 29. Picture: Jason Edwards
coronavirus myer retail

        News Stores will open from a date next week.