Daughter’s fears for dad despite bush skills

by Grace Mason
28th Apr 2020 7:30 PM
A CAIRNS man who has been missing for three weeks was a skilled bushman who could forage for food, but suffered a medical condition which could mean he is stranded in bushland unable to move.

 

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Daniel William Tewake, 41, reported missing in Cairns earlier this month.
Father-of-five Daniel Tewake, 41, has not been seen since leaving Cairns City Backpackers on Draper St on April 6, buying several items around Edmonton and Gordonvale before his abandoned car was found on the side of the Bruce Highway near Fishery Falls two days later.

The passionate outdoorsman had been staying at the hostel for about four months, working as its night security guard and often buying food for guests to share.

Duty manager Georgia Smith, who reported Mr Tewake missing, said he was quiet and "very likeable" and would often return with food he had foraged around the city, including mud crabs, coconuts and fruit.

His daughter Emma Tewake said she was waiting to hear back after requesting with authorities to travel to Cairns despite COVID-19 restrictions, to assist with the search.

She said while her dad loved camping and fishing he also suffered from fibromyalgia, a chronic pain and fatigue syndrome.

"Which means that if my father is in the cold his body doesn't allow him to be able to move or walk at times," she said.

 

Daniel Tewake’s car was located on the Bruce Highway around two kilometres north of Fishery Falls on April 8.
