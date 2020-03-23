‘My girl could die’: Chinchilla mum keeps kids home from school

TO STAY OR GO: Queensland parents are having to make the tough decision on wether or not to send their kids to school. Pic: Supplied

FOR Chinchilla mum Kaylene Lymbery, the decision to keep her four children home from school amid the global coronavirus pandemic was a matter of life or death.

Despite the number of coronavirus cases across Queensland soaring by 60 and bringing the total of known infected people to 319, Queensland classrooms remain open to students.

But for stay-at-home mum Mrs Lymbery, her four children ranging from six to 16 years of age are being kept home due to fears her eight-year-old daughter Phoenix living with severe asthma.

The mother has warned the COVID-19 virus could prove fatal for her daughter.

Mrs Lymbery's six-year-old boy, 11-year-old girl, and herself suffer from asthma, but it is not as bad as Phoenix's where the common cold can hospitalise her for days.

"I don't want to lose any of my children, and if it did spread to Chinchilla, there is the potential to put my children at real risk," she said.

"My biggest fear is the fact that if (Phoenix) does get it we could lose her, if the common cold can make us almost lose her, what's the coronavirus going to do? It's taken down healthy people.

"The virus is worse for those with respiratory issues it's going to exasperate her already compromised respiratory system.

"It's scary, and normal flu season scares me enough."

New South Wales is keeping schools open although Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging parents to keep their kids at home, and Victoria and the ACT will close their schools on Tuesday, March 24.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a media conference last night, Sunday 22, that he disagreed with the closure of schools as he doesn't want to sacrifice student education and sternly warned parents that they will be responsible for the decision to pull their children out of school.

As state governments and Mr Morrison continue to disagree on the correct measures regarding school closures, Mrs Lymbery said the differing information is confusing to navigate.

"This is what's confusing me and giving me a lot of parents guilt; is as a community generally our kids are going to school and we're being advised to send them but in my daughter's case it could mean life and death," Mrs Lymbery said.

"There's that guilt on me that I have to make these decisions… at the end of the day I have to live with the consequences of what happens to my children."

The Prime Minister announced tough social distancing guidelines last night in a bid to make Australians take coronavirus seriously - limiting restaurants and cafes to takeaway and closing hotels, pubs, and entertainment venues from 12pm, Monday 23.

Mrs Lymbery agrees that people aren't taking the situation seriously enough, she said people need to make sure they are doing the right thing and taking measurers to be hygienic and social distancing themselves.

"I'm a little nervous even talking about this because I know then general consensus in our community, and the broader community, is that it's just a virus," she said.

"People say it's no worse than the flu - well in our family we dread the flu.

"It does have the potential to be very dangerous especially to those at risk.

The fear and uncertainty around the virus, Mrs Lymbery said has started to affect her children's mental wellbeing.

"They came back from school (last week) and my six-year-old came home saying he was scared, and I'm like how Do you fight and unseen enemy?" she said.

"My kids are now hesitant to hug me or kiss me because they are like 'social distancing mum'… they are scared.

"All I can do is tell them basic hygiene and let them know I will be there for them if they get sick."