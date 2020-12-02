Menu
Grant Terrence Young, 60, of Maryborough, leaves Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Crime

'Murdering b*****ds': Man in court over abortion rant

Carlie Walker
2nd Dec 2020 2:45 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
A MAN, who dialled the office of Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and called his staff "murdering b*****ds, has been sentenced in court.

Grant Terrence Young pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to using a carriage service to harass.

The court heard Young was taking aim at the state's abortion laws.

He had previously been sentenced for making threats against a magistrate.

It is also the second time Young has been sentenced for phoning Mr Saunders' office.

In December 2017, Young pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace or harass after he made calls to the Maryborough MP.

At the time, the court heard he called Mr Saunders and told him to "watch out", then left voice messages calling him a "corrupt little puppy".

He was fined $1500.

During the 2020 election, Young called Mr Saunders' office twice and accused the government of murdering babies because of its abortion laws, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Travis George said his client had been listening to talkback radio and became "worked up" over the subject.

Young also had a grandchild who was born prematurely, but survived, which had also inflamed him, Mr George said.

Young was on a suspended sentence at the time of offending for making threats against a magistrate.

He was resentenced to six months in prison, with immediate release and placed on a two-year good behaviour order.

For the new offence, he was fined $1000 and a conviction was recorded.

