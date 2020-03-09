Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Murdered mum Hannah Clarke and her kids farewelled today

by PATRICK BILLINGS
9th Mar 2020 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE victims of a horrific Brisbane murder suicide that shook the nation will be buried today.

The funeral for Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, comes nearly three weeks after they were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.

Hannah was driving through Camp Hill with her children on February 19 when they were ambushed by Baxter who set their car on fire killing the children. Hannah later died in hospital. Baxter died from self-inflicted wounds at the scene.

Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.
Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.

The attack followed years of domestic abuse by Baxter and two months after Hannah had left the family home to stay at her parents in Camp Hill.

The murderous actions of Baxter, who had recently been charged with breaching a domestic violence order taken out by Hannah, has triggered calls for law reform.

 

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
domestic violence editors picks hannah clarke

Just In

    Just In

      Gunman storms Paris mosque

      Gunman storms Paris mosque
      • 9th Mar 2020 8:37 AM

      Top Stories

        Farmers take their inland rail case to the Deputy PM

        premium_icon Farmers take their inland rail case to the Deputy PM

        Politics MILLMERRAN farmers will ask the Deputy Prime Minister to change the $10b Inland Rail route, bypassing the Condamine floodplain.

        BREAKING: Man hospitalised after Western Downs tanker fire

        premium_icon BREAKING: Man hospitalised after Western Downs tanker fire

        News Fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene on the Western Downs where a...

        • 9th Mar 2020 7:40 AM
        World renowned artist brings exhibition out west

        premium_icon World renowned artist brings exhibition out west

        News Chris Postle on why he brought his exhibition to the country.

        COURT WRAP: Fraud, brawlers, drink/drug drivers

        premium_icon COURT WRAP: Fraud, brawlers, drink/drug drivers

        News From offenders involved in a $25k alcohol theft operation, to drunken brawls...