The death of a baby in the Brisbane suburb of Annerley is now the subject of a murder investigation.
Crime

Murder investigation as police probe baby’s death

by Elise Williams
27th Dec 2020 11:26 AM
Police have launched a murder investigation as they probe the circumstances surrounding the death of a baby in Brisbane last month.

A five-month-old baby was found deceased at a home in Annerley on November 16, with police initially deeming the death non-suspicious.

However, the results of a post-mortem examination have prompted police to re-open the case.

Investigators at the Morningside Child Protective Investigation Unit are seeking information from anyone who can assist police with their inquiries in the King St death.

Police are due to address the media with more information this morning.

More to come.

Originally published as Murder investigation as police probe baby's death

