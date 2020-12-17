Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people have been charged with murder after allegedly attacking teenager Chikayne-Nadante Heslip, who was described as a ‘selfless hero’.
Three people have been charged with murder after allegedly attacking teenager Chikayne-Nadante Heslip, who was described as a ‘selfless hero’.
Crime

Murder charges after ‘hero’ teen’s death

by Angie Raphael
17th Dec 2020 6:25 PM

A boy who died after allegedly being assaulted by a group in Perth has been remembered as a "selfless hero" as police revealed they had charged three people with murder.

Chikayne-Nadante Heslip, 17, was allegedly attacked near the corner of Porpoise Grove and Andes Close in Waikiki, then further assaulted outside a home on nearby Resolution Drive on Saturday night.

"Chikayne, our beautiful, caring young man, always put others first," his family said in a statement.

"Our understanding is that Chikayne died protecting his mates and in our eyes he will always be a selfless hero.

"You will always be remembered as our hero."

Chikayne was rushed to Rockingham General Hospital by ambulance but could not be saved.

Homicide squad detectives have charged three males - aged 17, 18 and 27 - with murder.

Another 18-year-old man has also been arrested and is "assisting police with their inquiries".

Originally published as Murder charges after 'hero' teen's death

chikayne-nadante heslip crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Dalby’s shocking attacks in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: Dalby’s shocking attacks in 2020

        Crime FROM police assaults to coward punches, here are some of the most shocking attacks heard in Dalby Magistrates court this year.

        Southwest Qld communities receive second bite of relief

        Premium Content Southwest Qld communities receive second bite of relief

        Community A PARTNERSHIP between Goondir Health Services and an Australian food rescue...

        Qld employers won’t rule out compulsory vaccination

        Premium Content Qld employers won’t rule out compulsory vaccination

        Health Big Queensland employers leave door open to ‘no jab, no job’ rule

        Chinchilla Magistrates Court: who's appearing today

        Premium Content Chinchilla Magistrates Court: who's appearing today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Chinchilla Magistrates Court