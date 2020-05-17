Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Murder charge follows alleged island attack

by Shiloh Payne, Cormac Pearson
17th May 2020 6:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with murder following the alleged assault of a father of three in southeast Queensland.

Scott Pilton, 48, died in the Princess Alexandra Hospital Sunday morning after he suffered life-threatening facial injuries at a Lamb Island residence on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to a home on Perulpa Drive on Lamb Island in Moreton Bay about 1am Friday.

Paul Anthony Quinlan, 55, from Macleay Island, appeared in Brisbane Magistrate court on Friday and was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and obstructing police.

He was denied bail.

"He will now reappear before court tomorrow where the charge will be upgraded to murder," police said on Sunday.

Police said the pair were known to each other.

Originally published as Murder charge follows alleged island attack

brisbane magistrates court denied bail murder charge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accommodation providers welcome easing of restrictions

        premium_icon Accommodation providers welcome easing of restrictions

        News Operating at 60 per cent less capacity, a Miles motel is hoping to fill more rooms in the coming weeks.

        QFES warn southwest Qld ahead of bushfire season

        premium_icon QFES warn southwest Qld ahead of bushfire season

        News QFESs reminding Queenslanders to do one free and simple step

        “We have missed out on thousands of dollars”

        premium_icon “We have missed out on thousands of dollars”

        News HERE’S how COVID-19 affected this Western Downs business

        Western Downs libraries given the all clear

        premium_icon Western Downs libraries given the all clear

        News BOOKWORMS across the Western Downs will be able to enjoy the classics starting from...