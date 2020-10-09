Menu
Statue of Justice with scales in lawyer office. Legal law, advice and justice concept.
Alleged slaying of Coast grandfather back in court

Jessica Cook
9th Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 10:16 AM
THE alleged stabbing murder of a Pialba grandfather was back before the court on Thursday.

Noel Nicholas Hilder, 64, is accused of stabbing 58-year-old Wayne John Thackrah in January last year.

Mr Thackrah died nine days after he was allegedly attacked outside his unit on Alice St.

Noel Nicholas Hilder faces charges 11 charges, including murder, going armed to cause fear and possession of a knife in a public place.

The case was adjourned for another four weeks to allow him to get further legal advice.

