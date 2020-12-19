Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An early morning fight at a Queensland taxi rank has left one man dead and another facing a murder charge.
An early morning fight at a Queensland taxi rank has left one man dead and another facing a murder charge.
Crime

Murder charge after taxi rank fight

by Darren Cartwright
19th Dec 2020 1:04 PM

A man is facing a murder charge following an early morning altercation at a taxi rank that left another man dead in north Queensland.

A verbal dispute occurred at 2.20am on Saturday at a cab rank on Edith Street, Innisfail, police said.

It then escalated into a fight with one of the men allegedly punching the other to the side of his head multiple times.

The death occurred at a taxi rank on Edith St, Innisfail early Saturday morning. Picture: Google maps.
The death occurred at a taxi rank on Edith St, Innisfail early Saturday morning. Picture: Google maps.

A 28-year-old man died at the scene.

Police have since charged a 30-year-old Innisfail man with murder.

He appeared in Innisfail Magistrates Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody, police said.

He is due to reappear at court on January 11.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Murder charge after taxi rank fight

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby man allegedly found with almost half a kilo of marijuana

        Premium Content Dalby man allegedly found with almost half a kilo of...

        Crime It will be alleged the man tried to flee when he realised he was going to be searched by Dalby police.

        Darling Downs kidnappers force victim to withdraw cash from ATM

        Premium Content Darling Downs kidnappers force victim to withdraw cash from...

        News Two men broke into their victim’s home, stole a large sum of cash before forcing...

        Dalby man’s huge $10k win from Big Mac

        Premium Content Dalby man’s huge $10k win from Big Mac

        News A HUNGER for a McDonald’s meal resulted in a huge cash windfall for a lucky Western...

        CAT FIGHT: Mum assaults neighbour believing he killed pet

        Premium Content CAT FIGHT: Mum assaults neighbour believing he killed pet

        News “This knocked the victim’s glasses off his head."