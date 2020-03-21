Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man accused of murder will have the option of a judge-alone trial as the justice system grapples with delays due to the coronavirus.
A man accused of murder will have the option of a judge-alone trial as the justice system grapples with delays due to the coronavirus.
Crime

Murder accused’s trial faces uncertainty over virus

by TESS IKONOMOU
21st Mar 2020 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of murder will have the option of a judge-alone trial as the justice system grapples with delays due to the coronavirus.

Daniel Andrew Novley has pleaded not guilty to murder and was due to be on trial in the Townsville Supreme Court last Monday, but before a jury could be empaneled the court was told by telephone that defence barrister Scott Geeves' wife had been asked to attend the Townsville University Hospital to be tested for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday the matter was mentioned again and Justice David North asked Mr Geeves if his client would consider being tried before himself.

Crown Prosecutor Nigel Rees said the family of the alleged murder victim had travelled from New Zealand and would want to be present during the trial.

Justice North adjourned the matter until Monday.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Murder accused's trial faces uncertainty over virus

coronavirus court crime daniel andrew novley editors picks health murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retail giant sees huge jump in sales, forces wait lists

        premium_icon Retail giant sees huge jump in sales, forces wait lists

        Business Harvey Norman has experienced an extraordinary rise in sales amid COVID-19.

        Council may shutdown facilities as thieves target essentials

        premium_icon Council may shutdown facilities as thieves target essentials

        News Council has issued a plea for people to stop stealing toilet paper

        Chinchilla school staffer in quarantine after COVID-19 scare

        premium_icon Chinchilla school staffer in quarantine after COVID-19 scare

        News BREAKING: The staffer's family is also in self isolation

        Winner: Chinchillas best customer service person announced

        premium_icon Winner: Chinchillas best customer service person announced

        News The top customer service provider in Chinchilla as voted by you!