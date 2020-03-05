Menu
Nilly Mooney: the victim in a tragic hit and run last Sunday. Picture: supplied
Crime

Mum’s pain after hit and run tragedy

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis & Nathan Edwards
5th Mar 2020 5:48 AM
NILLY Mooney was a star who shone both on and off the sporting field, lighting up "the darkness" and "touching the lives of so many people".

The "effervescent, energetic" teenager was killed in a tragic hit and run on March 1 when she was struck by a vehicle on Nicklin Drv in Beaconsfield, near Mackay, just eight months after her father died from cancer.

 

15-year-old Nilly Mooney was killed in a tragic hit and run near Mackay on March 1. Picture: supplied
"The family of nine… lost their father in June (last year), so it became a family of eight," Nilly's Aunty Joanne told The Courier-Mail.

"Now it's a family of seven," she said.

"Nilly's brothers and sisters are feeling her loss immensely."

But in these dark times, Nilly's mother, Tanya Mooney, said the memory of her "beautiful" daughter is a shining light.

The 15-year-old rugby superstar was remembered as a go-to recruit for Mackay sporting clubs and a go-to friend for anyone.

 

Nilly Mooney was a sports start who shone both on and off the field. Picture: supplied
"In a short time she touched so many people, she touched so many people," Nilly's mother Tania Rudall said.

"Everyone's got a 'Thank god for Nilly' story," she said.

"(Remembering her), they're laughing, because she was always smiling and happy. I love her."

Nicklin Drv is now lined with flowers, photographs and letters paying tribute to the "amazing" Nilly.

 

Nilly Mooney is remembered as “effervescent, energetic” and a
"There's photos and letters saying thank you for being there for me and supporting me," Ms Rudall said.

An online fundraiser for the Mooney family has already exceeded $10,000.

"I still want my baby back," Tanya Mooney said.

"But it does make a difference, people know her and know who she is.

"It's just beautiful and we're very thankful and we'd like to acknowledge every single person."

"No one will forget my baby."

 

Nilly Mooney is remembered as “effervescent, energetic” and a
