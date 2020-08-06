Menu
Parenting

Mum’s horror after toddler drinks hand sanitiser

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
5th Aug 2020 6:52 PM
HER two-year-old daughter clutching an empty bottle of hand sanitiser was a nightmare Mackay mum Stacey Armstrong never imagined until this week.

Ms Armstrong left her toddler Norah Armstrong in the kitchen for a few moments on Tuesday afternoon.

"I came back and she showed me the empty bottle of hand sanitiser," she said.

The panicked mother watched as Norah proudly held the potently alcoholic bottle.

Ms Armstrong said the sharp smell of the antiseptic was clear on Norah's breath.

Ms Armstrong said her daughter was at an age where she was climbing and reaching for anything she could see.

Ms Armstrong thought the 59ml bottle of hand sanitiser stored over the family's microwave would be safe from Norah's adventurous hands.

"All I could think was 'It's my fault'," Ms Armstrong said.

Ms Armstrong said she immediately called poisons control, before taking Norah to Mackay Base Hospital.

"(The doctors) just asked me how much she drank, what her reaction was after."

Luckily Norah was only tipsy from the strong antiseptic, Ms Armstrong said.

"She was sort of drunk," she said.

"She's all better … it was a quick recovery."

Ms Armstrong said she and her daughter were able to remain calm throughout the stressful hospital visit.

Four hours later and the pair were able to leave hospital with a valuable lesson.

"I hope me and her have learnt our lesson," she said.

But she said parents who kept hand sanitiser in their nappy bags and around the house should be aware of the dangers.

"If your toddler can climb up things like Norah, put the chemicals up higher," she said.

Poisons Information Centre, phone 131 126

